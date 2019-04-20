Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates: Reports of 1st two phases have put brakes on speed-breaker Didi’s sleep, says PM Modi in Bengal

Election 2019 LIVE News Updates: With just two days left for the campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections to close, political leaders have ramped up their travel schedule to address people in as many places across the country as possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in West Bengal and will hold meetings in Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing people in Bengal’s Bunaidpur, PM Modi said the reports of the first two phases of elections in Bengal has put brakes on ‘speed-breaker’ didi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) sleep. “After May 23, speed-breaker Didi will realise the consequences of vandalism, loot of money, and obstructing growth,” PM Modi said. With the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s rallies at Panighata and Bagula scheduled immediately after PM’s, Bengal is again expected to witness a face-off between the two.

PM Modi was last seen campaigning in West Bengal on April 3 when he had dubbed Banerjee a ‘speedbreaker’ in the road of development. Taking a dig at the bengal CM and the ruling party TMC, Modi had said, “Speedbreaker Didi has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme. I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed.” In Bihar, PM Modi will address people in Araria, while in Uttar Pradesh, his campaign trail will include election rallies in Etah and Bareilly.