Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates: Reports of 1st two phases have put brakes on speed-breaker Didi’s sleep, says PM Modi in Bengal

Election 2019 LIVE News Updates: With just two days left for the campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections to close, political leaders have ramped up their travel schedule to address people in as many places across the country as possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in West Bengal and will hold meetings in Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing people in Bengal’s Bunaidpur, PM Modi said the reports of the first two phases of elections in Bengal has put brakes on ‘speed-breaker’ didi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) sleep. “After May 23, speed-breaker Didi will realise the consequences of vandalism, loot of money, and obstructing growth,” PM Modi said. With the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s rallies at Panighata and Bagula scheduled immediately after PM’s, Bengal is again expected to witness a face-off between the two.
PM Modi was last seen campaigning in West Bengal on April 3 when he had dubbed Banerjee a ‘speedbreaker’ in the road of development. Taking a dig at the bengal CM and the ruling party TMC, Modi had said, “Speedbreaker Didi has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme. I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed.” In Bihar, PM Modi will address people in Araria, while in Uttar Pradesh, his campaign trail will include election rallies in Etah and Bareilly.
In Delhi, Congress doesn't have a single MLA, still want 3 seats: Manish Sisodia
"We have maintained that AAP took birth fighting the Congress. But at a time Modi-Shah is posing a grave danger to the social fabric of our country, we mulled over alliances, including in Delhi. We found that alliances involving the AAP can defeat Modi-Shah in 33 seats, " said Manish Sisodia. "In Delhi, Congress doesn't have a single MLA, polled 10 per cent seats in the last election. But still, they want three seats in Delhi. They are going to lose all the three seats in Haryana and they are well aware of that. Hence, we proposed an AAP-JJP- Congress alliance. They came third in Jind even recently. Later, we scaled down our proposal to 18 seats. Dushyant was willing to give four seats to Congress. But Congress offered 6-3-1. But subsequently said they were willing to offer only two seats to JJP. JJP was willing to accept that. Yesterday, they have gone back on their words again. Have said no to Haryana.
Instead of Balakot strike, Mamata should seek proof of those behind chit fund scams: PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee should seek proof against those behind chit fund scams, instead of asking for proof of the Balakot strike, says PM Modi
Reports of first two phases of polls have put brake on speed-breaker Didi’s sleep: PM Modi
The reports of the first and second phase of polling in Bengal has also put a brake on speed breaker didi's sleep: PM Modi
Ordinary people have taught the TMC goons a lesson: PM Modi
Ordinary people have taught the TMC goons a lesson. Despite TMC's threats, a large number of farmers, labourers, businessmen, employees, were out to exercise their right to vote, said Narendra Modi.
Didi will understand result of vandalism after May 23: PM Modi in Buniadpur
This time, the people of West Bengal are really determined. Speed breaker Didi will now come to know after May 23 what is the result of the vandalism, looting of money, and stopping their growth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Buniad