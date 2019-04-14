Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses public gathering in Kathua

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Later in the day, the prime minister will head to Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to hold rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Silchar in Southern Assam today.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will hold rallies at three places, starting with Kathua in Jammu-Kashmir. Later in the day, the prime minister will head to Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to hold rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Silchar in Southern Assam today.

On Saturday, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was accompanied by top leaders of the party from the state. In his first rally in the city, Modi tried to woo voters from Bangalore Central, North and South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public gatherings in Jammu&Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh today. Follow LIVE updates here.

By coming out to vote, you have given a befitting report to terrorist leaders: PM Modi in Kathua

PM Mod in Kathua: You have proven the strength of democracy in India, in the first phase of elections. By coming out to vote in huge numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists & people in 'mahamilawat'.

PM Modi pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kathua

Watch live | PM Modi address public meeting in Kathua

Day after EC turns away TDP, party says poll panel ‘avoiding situation’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is trying to avoid concerns over alleged malfunctioning of voting machines by objecting to the presence of Hari K Prasad, who was arrested in 2010 following an attempt to prove that EVMs can be tampered, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged on Sunday. READ MORE HERE

On Ambedkar jayanti, Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at those ‘weakening his values’

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at those doing “disservice” to the memory of Dr. BR Ambedkar by allegedly weakening values enshrined in the Constitution. READ MORE HERE 

In this Tamil Nadu seat, the fight is also over Jaya’s legacy

The buzz in Mettu Neerathan village is that the whole state is watching Theni for signs. Once the voters here show the way, Jaya loyalists statewide would sense it, swing in sync and the winner would take all. READ MORE HERE

Govts come and go, but jawans stay at border: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, SP President: They say, as long as there is BJP government, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India.

Opposition leaders to meet today: reports

As per media reports, opposition leaders will meet at the Constitution Club in Delhi today. The leaders are likely to discuss about transparency in the upcoming elections and EVM issues.

PM Modi pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Lok Sabha elections: BSP releases fourth list

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday released its fourth list of 16 candidates from UP for upcoming LS polls.

In drought-hit Marathwada, farmers complaints will not drown out BJP’s nationalism campaign

Marathwada’s complaints against the government are as plentiful as its water bodies are dry. Yet, across the eight Lok Sabha seats here, even an all-pervasive agrarian crisis will not drown out a BJP campaign on nationalism, finds Kavitha Iyer. READ MORE HERE

PM Modi to hold rallies in J&K, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address public rallies at three places, starting with Kathua in Jammu-Kashmir. Later in the day, the prime minister will head to Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to hold rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, addressed a gathering in Karnataka's Mysore   yesterday.  Here, Gandhi said,“The Chowkidar could not be seen outside the homes of the farmers, and the poor. He could only be seen with the ‘chors’ like Anil Ambani. A single Chowkidar has maligned the name of all others in the profession.”

BSP Chief Mayawati on Saturday also attacked Yogi Adityanath saying his party will get votes of neither Ali nor Bajrangbali. Reacting to the UP CM’s ‘Ali-Bajrangbali’ comment, she said Bajrangbali is equally important to her and her party as he, in Yogi’s own words, is associated to Dalit caste. “We have both Ali and Bajrangbali. Bajrangbali is important to us since he is associated with Dalit caste. It was the UP CM, and not I, who had in the past pointed out Bajrangbali’s caste,” she said.

