Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses public gathering in Kathua

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will hold rallies at three places, starting with Kathua in Jammu-Kashmir. Later in the day, the prime minister will head to Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to hold rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Silchar in Southern Assam today.

On Saturday, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was accompanied by top leaders of the party from the state. In his first rally in the city, Modi tried to woo voters from Bangalore Central, North and South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur constituencies.