Issues close to first-time voters: Govt’s performance, healthcare and employment

In one of his campaign speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged first-time voters to “dedicate” their votes to the “brave soldiers” who carried out the Balakot airstrike and the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama terror attack. But several first-time voters in Mumbai said that on April 29, when the city goes to polls, they would vote on the government’s performance and issues close to them, among them jobs.

There is a range of issues that young voters feel are important, from errant auto-rickshaw drivers and healthcare to education and employment. “I don’t think the PM’s speech will affect my vote. I will cast my vote on the basis of what the BJP government has done over the last five years. I understand the airstrike was the decision of the ruling party but you cannot use that in isolation to cast your vote. I worry about rising unemployment and inadequate healthcare facilities, and would like to see that improve,” Parizad Mowdawala (21), a third-year mass media student at Jaihind College, Churchgate, said. Mowdawala is a resident of Bandra and will be voting for Mumbai North Central seat.

Her classmate, Pranav Sunil (21), worries about curbs on creative expression under the NDA government. “As people who want to tell stories through films, we are constantly under pressure to censor out content. I want better employment opportunities and a government that allows me to create content with full freedom,” Sunil said. He follows political parties on social media and feels many paint a false image of themselves. “I consume a lot of content on Facebook and Twitter,” he said. “However, when I see some videos of the BJP, it’s a white-washed image of the party…”

Anjali Pandirkar, a resident of Ambernath in Thane, feels it is vital that first-time voters cast their votes by weighing local candidates and the work done by them. “There are small issues that we as citizens face on a day-to-day basis… voting for our local MLAs is the best way to see a positive change,” the 20-year-old Commerce student at Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College, Thane, said. “Our current MLA promised us that he would stop share auto-rickshaws from taking on more than three passengers but I still see auto-drivers taking up to five passengers per ride, risking everyone’s safety. Issues like these matter and we want to see a positive change here,” she added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shaina NC, BJP spokesperson, said, “The PM’s speech is being misconstrued. He was speaking about nationalism as an issue. The statement was made to encourage young voters to have a spirit of patriotism and come out in numbers to vote and be proud in doing so.”

Surendra Jondhale, political analyst and former professor of political science, however, feels the statement made by the PM was a sign of desperation. Terming it as a “political prank”, Jondhale said, “The statement has been made in the name of nationalism. However, this is the second political prank the PM is trying to play on first-time voters, the first being back in 2014 when he promised jobs and development. He failed at that and is now clutching at straws.”

There are, however, many supporting the PM’s comments. M Anshika (22), a resident of Neapen Sea Road in South Mumbai, said, “The Balakot strikes were a huge statement of intent from the BJP. It was also a strong message to Pakistan that India will not sit quiet and shall retaliate to any terrorist attacks. My vote is hugely influenced by what happened in Balakot as it shows this government means business.”