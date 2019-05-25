Toggle Menu
French President Macron congratulates PM Modi on poll win, vows to work together on security

"We will continue to work together to consolidate the security of our nations, secure stability in the world, and promote sustainable development as well as exchanges between our youth," a statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. (Twitter/@PMOIndia/File)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term in the Lok Sabha elections, saying the large voter turnout in the electoral process only suggested the “vibrancy of the largest democracy in the world”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson conveyed Macron’s wishes and also congratulated the people of India for the successful completion of the polls. The spokesperson also said that the two leaders pledged to continue to work together to consolidate the security of the two nations as well that of the world and promote sustainable development.

On Thursday, even as counting was underway, the French President took to Twitter. “The largest democracy in the world has voted. I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I look forward to meeting him again soon and deepening our India-France strategic partnership,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Responding to his message, Modi later tweeted, “Thank you my friend, President Emmanuel Macron for your good wishes. I reaffirm my commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and France. I look forward to our meeting soon.”

Wishes for the Prime Minister continued to pour in ever since the election results were declared on Thursday. Yesterday, US President Donald Trump also called Modi to congratulate him for the BJP’s victory in the elections.

Besides Trump, several other leaders also called Modi to congratulate him, including Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and former Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

In a first back-to-back majority, the Modi-led BJP won 303 seats out of 542 in the Lok Sabha polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress-led Opposition.

(With agency inputs)

