‘Nuclear bombs not for Diwali’: Report on PM’s Barmer speech sent to EC

Barmer district poll authorities Monday said that a factual report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the district has been submitted to the Election Commission of India after Congress alleged that he violated the Model Code of Conduct “brazenly” by talking about the armed forces.

PM Modi, in his poll rally in the district, said that India is no more afraid of the nuclear threats by Pakistan.

“India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan’s threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say ‘we have nuclear button’….What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?” PM Modi had said.

Congress had moved the Election Commission on April 22 alleging that the Prime Minister’s speeches invoked the armed forces, demanding the officials to impose a campaign ban on him for some time.

Following this complaint, the poll body had sought a report on the PM’s address from Barmer district poll authorities.

“The report has been forwarded with the copy of PM’s speech as per the direction of the Commission,” district election officer Himanshu Gupta said.

On PM Modi’s remarks, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter, “If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this.”

Even Pakistan responded to the prime minister’s statement, terming them “highly unfortunate”. The neighbouring country said such nuclear brinkmanship should be discouraged.

(With PTI inputs)