Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Muslim women’s rights bodies release manifesto

A group of Muslim women’s rights organisations have released their national manifesto for political parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, raising concerns pertaining to mob lynchings, beef ban, criminalisation of triple talaq, and the rhetoric of “love jihad” and “ghar wapsi”.

The organisations have demanded a special law against vigilante violence, repeal of restrictions on slaughtering and sale of cows, 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, scrapping of anti-conversion laws, implementation of the Sachar Committee report on the socio-economic and educational status of Muslim community in India, ending female genital mutilation among Bohra Muslim women, among other demands.

The release of the manifesto — on gender-specific issues of the minority community — by Bebaak Collective, Awaaz-e-Niswan, Muslim Mahila Manch, Sadbhavana Trust, among others, also saw survivors of mob violence speak out.

Two years after her husband Umar Mohammed was found dead on railway tracks in Alwar, Khurshida spoke about how he was attacked by cow vigilantes while transporting a few cows to his home. “That was in 2017. I am still waiting for justice to be served. We are scared to go for even the court hearings as I fear for the safety of my children now,” said Khurshida.

Hasina Shaikh of Bebaak Collective, which was one of the petitioners challenging the validity of instant triple talaq case in the SC, said that the BJP government has strategically used Muslim women to polarise the community and criminalise the act of triple talaq through an ordinance. A statement released by the group read, “Due to the alarming decline in civil rights and liberties during the last five years, the marginalised communities have become a frequent target. There is no doubt that the socio-economic conditions of Muslims were deplorable even before the current government came to power, but now the space to negotiate with the state through rights assertions or independent commissions has drastically reduced. The constant vilification of Muslims, under the current BJP-led government, has led to virulent attacks against them.”