Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nine candidates opt out, 116 in fray from six seats on April 29https://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-mumbai-seat-polls-vote-5673378/

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nine candidates opt out, 116 in fray from six seats on April 29

According to the collectors from the city and suburbs, while two candidates each withdrew from Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North East, one each withdrew from Mumbai North, North West and North Central constituencies.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nine candidates opt out, 116 in fray from six seats on April 29
Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth.

In Mumbai, nine out of the 125 people who had filed nomination to contest in April 29 elections, withdrew from the fray on Friday. This brings the count of total candidates contesting the six Lok Sabha seats down to 116.

According to the collectors from the city and suburbs, while two candidates each withdrew from Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North East, one each withdrew from Mumbai North, North West and North Central constituencies.

Click here for more election news

On the two seats in the island city, while 13 candidates are in the fray from Mumbai South, the figure for Mumbai South Central is 17. In suburban Mumbai, 86 candidates — North West (21), North East (27), Mumbai North (18) and North Central (20) — are contesting.

City Collector Shivaji Jondhale said: “We have organised awareness campaigns near religious places, railway stations, gardens, ST depots and other prominent public places. Till January 31, there were 24,56,497 voters for south and south central seats, now we have added 42,437 new voters with 215 NRIs.” In all, over 94 lakh people across the city have registered for voting.

According to the suburban collector, 45,000 government staffers have been employed to monitor the elections in four constituencies, where 7,472 polling stations are to be set up.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 We can’t allow any attack on our traditions: PM in Kerala
2 No proof: Fadnavis gets clean chit in poll code violation complaint
3 Lok Sabha polls 2019: Naveen allowed loot in mining, vote for BJP to stop corruption, says Amit Shah in Odisha