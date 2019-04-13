Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nine candidates opt out, 116 in fray from six seats on April 29

In Mumbai, nine out of the 125 people who had filed nomination to contest in April 29 elections, withdrew from the fray on Friday. This brings the count of total candidates contesting the six Lok Sabha seats down to 116.

Advertising

According to the collectors from the city and suburbs, while two candidates each withdrew from Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North East, one each withdrew from Mumbai North, North West and North Central constituencies.

Click here for more election news

On the two seats in the island city, while 13 candidates are in the fray from Mumbai South, the figure for Mumbai South Central is 17. In suburban Mumbai, 86 candidates — North West (21), North East (27), Mumbai North (18) and North Central (20) — are contesting.

City Collector Shivaji Jondhale said: “We have organised awareness campaigns near religious places, railway stations, gardens, ST depots and other prominent public places. Till January 31, there were 24,56,497 voters for south and south central seats, now we have added 42,437 new voters with 215 NRIs.” In all, over 94 lakh people across the city have registered for voting.

According to the suburban collector, 45,000 government staffers have been employed to monitor the elections in four constituencies, where 7,472 polling stations are to be set up.