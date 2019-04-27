Peeved over unfulfilled promises, disabled in Mumbai to choose NOTA

Advertising

Disappointed with unfulfilled promises of the government and left out of election manifestos, hundreds of physically and mentally disabled people in the city have decided to press NOTA (None Of the Above) on the EVM on April 29, when the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai goes to poll.

Divyang Sena, an organisation working for the disabled in state and influenced by the Left ideology, said both the BJP and Congress talk about welfare and uplift of disabled in the country. “…(But) they did not mention anything in their manifestos. We are disappointed. Only Communist Party of India(M) has promised to address the issues pertaining to the disabled in their manifestos,” Rashmi Kadam, president of Divyang Sena’s Mumbai unit, told The Indian Express.

Kadam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had promised to take up the cause of empowerment of the disabled. “But it seems only talks.”

She added, “We had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed issues of disabled and he had promised to take up issues, such as jobs for disabled, pension scheme and empowerment by providing stalls. But no concrete steps have been taken… Following this, we have decided to press NOTA (on EVMs) this election. We have appealed all our members not to vote any political parties,” she said. According to BMC data, four per cent of Mumbai’s population comprises mentally, physically and visually challenged.

The organisation also expressed discontent with commuters occupying in disabled coaches in trains. “Despite assurances by railway authorities that nobody will be allowed inside divyang coaches, the reality is different,” said Manohar Sharma, a physically-challenged person, who travels from Mahalaxmi to Andheri daily.