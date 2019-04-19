Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi campaigns in Muslim-dominated Malvani

Two days after BJP’s Delhi unit president and MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned for Mumbai North candidate Gopal Shetty in an area dominated by North Indians, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the Muslim bastion in Malvani area of Malad on Wednesday.

Advertising

It is the only Vidhan Sabha segment in the constituency where Congress candidate Aslam Shaikh had won in 2014 polls.

Naqvi, who spoke for close to 20 minutes, said that the proportion of terror activities and riots in the country has reduced substantially after the Modi government came to power. “While it was claimed that our country’s relations with Muslim countries would deteriorate after Modi came to power. The truth is that our country has been awarded the highest honour by Saudi Arabia,” he added.

When Modi visits Arab countries, their Prime Minister himself comes to the airport to pick him up, which is unprecedented, he said. Naqvi also referred to the increase in Haj quota secured by the Modi government.

Advertising

After Naqvi’s visit, local residents said they were not interested in knowing about Modi’s foreign relations. They alleged that the party had done nothing to fight drug mafias operating in the area. A local BJP party worker countered by saying that Congress was complicit in allowing the business to prevail. Apart from drugs, water and traffic remain the biggest issues faced by the people. “Water comes for only two hours and we are forced to walk long distances to fill water from a pipe. The gutters stink and stealing of water connections is a regular feature. By the time it’s dusk, a gang of drug peddlers are seen standing outside Malvani police station itself,” said Mohamed Mozamali, a resident of the area for 22 years who works as a driver for a private employer.

The residents said that gas and chulha in the area wasn’t given free of cost as claimed by the party. They said they had to pay Rs 2,000 for it.

Speaking of BJP’s work in Malvani and Malad, BJP North Mumbai president Vinod Shelar said, “We have built several toilets, nearly 350 of which were financed by private donors. A 20-acre land in the area, which belonged to CPWD, was acquired from the central government for cultural activities. Of this, 13 acres would be reserved for a playground, the rest for a Kendriya Vidyalaya and to build roads. Reducing congestion is our priority, for which Shetty has taken up projects such as the widening of Marve road.”

Shelar added that construction of three bridges has been sanctioned and work for lake beautification is in progress.

Nearly 1.63 lakh Muslims live in the constituency, of which Malvani has 75,000 Muslim voters, according to a BJP survey.