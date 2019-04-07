Decision 2019: Miffed Kay Pee refuses to budge as senior Congress leaders make efforts to placate him

With former MP Mohinder Singh Kay Pee annoyed at not getting the party ticket for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and announcing that he may contest as an independent, Congress leaders Saturday made a beeline to his residence trying to placate him.

Advertising

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met late in the evening and spent over and an hour trying to pacify. but Kay Pee, however, reiterated that he will consult his family first before chalking out any future plans.

It is learnt that another cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also planning to meet Kay Pee soon.

Click here for more election news

While Randhawa was talking to Kay Pee, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, Pargat Singh, also reached there. It is learnt that both the leaders have suggested Kay Pee not to join the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Randhawa later said that he had come to meet the former MP because his father, Santokh Singh Randhawa, and Kay Pee’s Father, Darshan Singh Kay Pee, were quite close to each other.

“I will convey the grudges he explained to me to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh,” he said. Kay Pee reportedly told Randhawa that he was the most deserving candidate but the ticket was given to sitting MP Chaudhry Santokh Singh.

On Friday, Chaudhary Santokh Singh and his son Vikram Chaudhary had met Kay Pee, but he refused to revert his decision of taking some concrete decision soon.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed there was a turf war between Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar over shortlisting of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. He alleged that several Congress leaders had rebelled against those who had been given tickets.

“There is a turf war between Amarinder and Sunil Jakhar. Amarinder does not want candidates proposed by Jakhar and the Punjab Congress chief also does not want inclusion of names of candidates which have support of Amarinder. There is an open fight between both of them,” Sukhbir claimed.

“Congress ticket aspirants have rebelled against those who have been given tickets,” he told reporters in Kurali, about 25 km from here.

Apart from Kay Pee, former MP Santosh Chaudhary has also expressed resentment for being ignored by the Congress. The Congress has given ticket to sitting Chabbewal MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from the Hoshiarpur seat instead of Chaudhary.

Amloh MLA Randeep Singh Nabha had also declared not to campaign for Preneet Kaur, the Patiala c candidate, after his candidature was ignored.

With PTI inputs