‘Milind is the man for South Mumbai’: Mukesh Ambani endorses Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani endorsed Congress leader Milind Deora in a campaign video released by the South Mumbai Lok Sabha candidate on Wednesday.

In the video, Ambani praised Deora for his work in his constituency. “Milind is the man for South Mumbai,” Ambani says in the beginning of the video.

“Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic, and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency. Both micro-enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai so that attractive, new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men,” Ambani adds.

Apart from Ambani, Kotak Mahindra Group’s chairman Uday Kotak and Krish Ramnani of Togglehead Private Ltd were among the prominent personalities who feature in the 2.17-minute video.

Deora posted the video on Twitter with the hastag #MumbaiKaConnection.

“From small shopkeepers to large industrialists – for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority,” he tweeted.

Mumbai South goes to polls on April 29. Maharashtra is voting in four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29. The voting for 2019 Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.