Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mayawati accuses EC of turning blind eye to Yogi’s temple visits

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan temple on Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to his temple visits despite him being barred from campaigning for three days. Claiming that Adityanath was violating the EC ban, Mayawati accused the poll body of being kind to the BJP.

“Chunao ayog ki pabandi ka khula ulanghan karke UP ke CM Yogi Shahr-shahr, vah mandiron mein jakar evam dalit ke ghar bahar ka khana khane ityadi ka drama karke tatha usko media mein pracharit/prasarit karvake chunavi labh lene ka galat prayas lagatar kar rahe hain. Kintu Ayog unke prati meharban hai, Kyon?” (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, despite the Election Commission ban, is visiting temples and having outside food at the house of a Dalit in an effort to create drama and gain political mileage. But the Election Commission is kind on him, Why?)

She further wrote on her official Twitter account, “Agar aisa hi bhed bhav wah BJP netaon ke prati chunao ayog ki andekhi vah galat meharbani jari rahegi to phir is chunao ka swatantra wah nishpaksha hona asambhav hai. In mamlon mein janta ke beech bechaini ka samadhan kaise hoga? BJP netritva aj bhi vaisi hi manmani karne par tula hai jaisa wah abtak karta aya hai, Kyon?” (If such bias continues and Election Commission continues to turn a blind eye or continue to be kind on BJP leaders then it would become impossible to free and fair poll. How would unrest among the public be resolved? And for how long BJP leaders would continue to do what they desire?”

अगर ऐसा ही भेदभाव व बीजेपी नेताओं के प्रति चुनाव आयोग की अनदेखी व गलत मेहरबानी जारी रहेगी तो फिर इस चुनाव का स्वतंत्र व निष्पक्ष होना असंभव है। इन मामलों मे जनता की बेचैनी का समाधान कैसे होगा? बीजेपी नेतृत्व आज भी वैसी ही मनमानी करने पर तुला है जैसा वह अबतक करता आया है, क्यों? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 18, 2019

Earlier this week, the EC had barred Adityanath and Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours, respectively. The two were found guilty of violating the model code of conduct by making provocative statements during election rallies.

In the last two days, Yogi has been spending his time visiting temples, mostly of Lord Hanuman, from Lucknow to Ayodhya and recently in Devipatan. His “Ali- Bajaragbali” remark during a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh had stirred a controversy that led to him being barred from campaigning.