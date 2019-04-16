Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Remarks of Maneka, Yogi show arrogance’: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday hit out at chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Maneka Gandhi and said their recent statements at election rallies show BJP’s “arrogance and its anti-people mentality.

”After Union minister Maneka Gandhi’s threat to voters, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s open threat to protesters of ‘remaining unemployed for life’ at a rally shows not only BJP’s arrogance but also its anti-people mentality, which needs to be defeated in the elections,” tweeted Mayawati in Hindi.

Maneka had on Thursday asked the Muslim community to vote for her else she will not be inclined to pay heed to their requests as a lawmaker. The Election Commission had served a notice to Maneka.

On Sunday, she waded into another controversy and gave her ‘ABCD’ formula. According to the formula shared at a rally in Sultanpur’s Pilibhit, she divided the villages into four categories and said areas with higher voting percentage for her party will be developed first. She described A category villages where the BJP gets more than 80 per cent votes, B with over 60 per cent, C with over 50 per cent and D with less than 50 per cent.

During a rally in Agra on Wednesday, Adityanath asked some BTC degree- holder protesters to put their banners down otherwise they will remain unemployed forever. The youths were protesting under the banner of All BTC Welfare Association.

Association president Shivam Shukla said six of the 10 protesters were detained and released in the evening after warning by Baah police.

Pradeep Kumar Pandey, station house officer (SHO) of Baah, however, denied detention of any protester.