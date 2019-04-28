After initial restraint by candidates, Maval campaign ends on bitter note

As campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Maval and Shirur constituencies came to an end on Saturday evening, it became clear that compared to the 2014 polls, the 2019 race may be more evenly poised.

Advertising

Both seats go to polls on Monday, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In Maval, initially, both Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP Shrirang Barne and NCP candidate Parth Pawar had refrained from criticising each other, but started doing so later. The campaign ended on an acrimonious note when Sena workers circulated pictures in which Parth can be seen in a pub.

Parth said Sena workers had uploaded his pictures on Facebook, and those pictures were taken before he entered politics. “As a private individual, you are not prohibited from going to a pub. The pictures are more than four years old and they have no connection with the election. Yet, the Shiv Sena did this mischief, which was uncalled for,” he said.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

After the Sena workers released the pictures, NCP workers also released some pictures and a video of Sena leaders. Parth said he didn’t approve of the pictures and the video. “I have told my party workers to delete the pictures. This is just not done. We should not stoop low,” he said, adding that he has not filed a complaint against any Sena worker or leader.

Shiv Sena’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Yogesh Babar said the Sena has not put up any picture of Parth Pawar and they were opposed to any such act. “Our official stand is that we should not get personal with one another. Some workers had put up the picture. When it came to our notice, we asked them to delete it. We strongly oppose any such act,” he said.

The BJP also alleged that NCP leaders and workers from Baramati and other parts of the state were campaigning in the constituency and should be asked to leave 48 hours before polling. At a press conference on Friday, District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat had said, “Attempts are being made by NCP to lure voters and also terrorise them. The election officials should initiate appropriate action.”

On Saturday, Bapat said “outsiders” should be asked to leave Maval and Shirur after the campaigning ends. He also submitted a letter to Election Commission officials.

In the earlier phases of the campaign, Parth had said he would not attack his rival but focus on issues such as the increasing unemployment in the area. Barne had returned the favour and refused to attack Parth as he was a political novice.

But after his feud with BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap ended, Barne started attacking NCP and the Pawar family and accused them of trying to perpetuate dynastic politics by fielding Parth. He claimed that the Pawar family would suffer its first defeat.

Of the six assembly seats in Maval Lok Sabha seat, Chinchwad is with BJP, Pimpri and Uran are with Sena, Karjat is with NCP and Panvel and Maval assembly seats are with BJP.

Both Parth and Barne have campaigned extensively in Raigad district, which has the Panvel, Uran and Karjat segments. On the last day of the campaign, Parth and his aunt, NCP candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule, held a road show in Panvel. Both candidates also focussed on the Chinchwad seat, where Barne had secured close to 1.37 lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maval had seen a three-cornered contest. This time, though Rajaram Patil of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is also in the fray and he is expected to eat into Parth’s votes.