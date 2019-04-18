Lok Sabha elections 2019: Maneka Gandhi files nomination for Sultanpur

Toggle Menu
Widow of late Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi said that she too had received immense love and warmth from Sultanpur just like her husband and son Varun Gandhi.

Union minister Maneka Gandhi (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Union minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi Thursday filed her nomination papers for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat here.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development performed a ‘puja’ at her Shastri Nagar residence in the morning and then drove to the Collectorate in a procession to file her papers along with senior party leaders.

Later addressing an election meeting at the Pt. Deendayal Upadhaya park in the Super Market area, Maneka exhorted the people to cast their votes in large numbers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate ensured her support to the locals “fight” to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhavanpur.

The Union minister was elected from Pilibhit parliamentary constituency and her son from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections. They have swapped the constituencies this time.

