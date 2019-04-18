Drought-hit Marathwada, adjoining Solapur and Vidarbha to vote today

AS 10 constituencies in Maharashtra vote on Thursday, among the heavyweights whose fate will be decided are two former chief ministers — state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, who is seeking a second term in Nanded, and former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in Solapur. Also in the fray, from Akola and Solapur, is VBA’s Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The 10 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase include six seats in Marathwada, adjoining Solapur and three in Vidarbha. In all, 179 candidates are in the fray in these constituencies.

Across drought-hit Latur, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine’s aggressive campaign focused on the NDA government’s airstrikes at Balakot in Pakistan, mostly giving a wide berth to agrarian distress and complaints of inadequate drought relief measures.

At a high voltage rally at Ausa in Latur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhorted first-time voters to dedicate their vote to the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama attack.

In Latur, voters must choose between two fresh faces — the Congress having picked former NCP member and businessman Machhindra Kamat, who was actually preparing to contest the Assembly election from Udgir, and the BJP having dropped sitting MP Sunil Gaikwad in favour of civil works contractor and Zilla Parishad member Sudhakar Shrungare.

The Latur contest is also one between a resurgent Congress keen to wrest back its former citadel and the legacy of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and Guardian Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar of the BJP.

Other fresh faces in the fray include two from the NCP — Rajesh Vitekar, a Zilla Parishad member contesting in Parbhani against sitting Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav, and Bajrang Sonawane, also a Zilla Parishad member, taking on Pritam Munde in Beed, where she won a bypoll in 2014 by a national record-setting margin. Vitekar and Sonawane both sought to focus on farmers’ issues in their campaigns.

While the BJP dropped sitting MP Dr Sunil Gaikwad in Latur, the Sena dropped its MP in Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad, who allegedly assaulted a cabin crew member on an Air India flight in 2017. The Sena has instead fielded former MLA Omraje Nimbalkar in a keen contest with NCP MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil. Interestingly, the latter is the son of former Osmanabad MP Padmasinh Patil, who was arrested earlier for his alleged involvement in the 2005 murder of the former’s father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

In Hingoli, former Sena MP Subhash Wankhede, who jumped ship to join the BJP after his defeat in 2014, is now a Congress candidate. He takes on Sena MLA Hemant Patil. Wankhede and Patil both belong to Nanded, and voters in Hingoli, home to a large minority population, are set to simply vote based on party preference.

Solapur may witness the only real triangular contest among the 10 constituencies. Here, while former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde of the Congress is in a high-stakes battle with the BJP candidate, Lingayat seer Dr Jaisiddheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswami, a sizeable number of votes could be polled by VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar. Shinde, one of the biggest casualties of the Modi wave in 2014, is looking to seize back the Solapur seat, but Ambedkar could dent the Dalit and Muslim support for him.

In Amravati, Shiv Sena’s Anandrao Adsul, seeking a third term, finds the going challenging because of anti-incumbency. The real challenge is not Opposition candidate Navneet Ravi Rana (Yuva Swabhimani Sanghatana), but to earn popular goodwill. The Sena-BJP here have rested its hopes on Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rana, who has the support of the Congress-NCP, had lost to Adsul in 2014 as the NCP candidate.

In Akola, the poll pitch appears favourable for sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre, with the Congress’ Hiddayattula Patel and VBA’s Prakash Ambedkar expected to divide the Muslim and Dalit votebank.

Interestingly, Akola is the lone constituency where Congress has fielded a Muslim candidate but finds its chances hurt by Ambedkar’s presence in the fray. Ambedkar, who won from here in 1998 and 1999, will find the going tough too, with both him and Patel vying for the traditional Dalit and Muslim vote share.

Buldhana is witnessing anti-incumbency against sitting Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav, who will face the NCP’s Rajendra Shingne. Sitting MLA Baliram Shiraskar is the third candidate here, representing the VBA. In 2014, Jadhav had defeated Krushnarao Ingle of the NCP.

However, the NCP’s decision to field former Cabinet minister Rajendra Shingne appears to have given the party a fresh lease of life in Buldhana. Jadhav has held the Buldhana seat for the last two terms but finds the going tough as questions are being raised about his performance in the district.