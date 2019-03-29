Focus on reaching out to all, Devendra Fadnavis may address 96 rallies in a month

WITH GROWING pressure from both BJP and Shiv Sena to campaign across all the 48 Lok Sabha seats, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to address at least 96 rallies in the run-up to the polls.

At a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, Sena and BJP leaders decided that Fadnavis will address at least two rallies in every Lok Sabha constituency. While Vidarbha has 10 seats, Marathwada has 8, north Maharashtra 6 and western Maharashtra and Konkan 12 each. Click here for more election news

A senior BJP minister said, “Initially, we had planned at least a dozen joint rallies of Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. But we later decided to change our plans.”

Compared to Fadnavis, Uddhav will restrict his campaign to a few constituencies. The Sena is yet to finalise how many. However, BJP is trying to ensure that Uddhav shares the dias with Fadnavis in rallies which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address in the state, said party insiders.

The PM is likely to hold at least eight rallies in Maharashtra, beginning with Wardha constituency in Vidarbha region on April 1. On April 3, the PM will hold a rally in Bhandara-Gondia in the same region.

Insiders said that after the Kolhapur rally last week, attended by both the CM and Uddhav, the parties have realised that the need of the hour was for all leaders to travel across Maharashtra and not put up a joint show explaining the pre-poll alliance to the people.

Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Uddhavji has made it loud and clear to our sainiks to work with same zeal for both Sena and BJP candidates. They have to work for the saffron alliance.”

Sources said that while Uddhav’s speeches are going to be “political”, targeting the Congress-NCP combine, Fadnavis will also talk about the development agenda. A BJP leader said: Along with Modi’s ‘New India’, ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ will be the central theme in the rallies.”

“The chief minister’s talking points will include making Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy by 2025, leading the country with 49 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment and improving infrastructure with projects worth Rs 5.92 lakh crore,” the leader added.

A leader said, “Along with Moditva, we are pushing the Fadnavis factor to show how Maharashtra has taken the lead in implementing central welfare schemes.”

In the 2014 polls, Sena and BJP and Swabhimani Paksha had together won 42 out of the 48 seats.