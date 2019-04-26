If enemy fires one bullet, we will fire four: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Toggle Menu
Fadnavis stressed on the welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments. (File)

Continuing to harp on national security, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said “if they (enemies) fire one bullet, it would be retaliated with four bullets”.

“Today, we are living in a New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no question of weakness or vulnerability,” he said, addressing a rally at Bhiwandi in Thane.

“This election is not about getting a political party, BJP or NDA, elected. What is most significant is, to elect a leadership that can stand firm when it comes to tackling national security. In Modi, we have the leadership that has brought India on par with the US and Israel when it comes to tackling national security and safeguarding our soldiers.”

On April 22, at a rally in Virar, Fadnavis said had they known that the “mahakhichadi” of the Opposition would seek proof of the Balakot airstrike “we would have strapped their leaders to the rockets” so that they could “see it with their own eyes”.

Last week, his minister Pankaja Munde had made a similar remark about sending Rahul Gandhi to another country with a bomb strapped on him.

At the Kamatghar grounds in Bhiwandi on Thursday, Fadnavis reiterated the government’s mantra of “Saab Ka Saath, Saab Ka Vikas”. The constituency has a sizeable Muslim and tribal population. Fadnavis stressed on the welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments.

