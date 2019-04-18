Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting for 95 constituencies in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar to begin shortly

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The stage is set for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections wherein 95 constituencies across 13 states and union territories will vote today in the mega seven-phase electoral exercise. Polling in Vellore, which was slated for today, stands cancelled owing to the abuse of money power. Also, voting in East Tripura constituency has also been deferred from April 18 to April 23 as the Election Commission cited security concerns and informed that the situation is not conducive in the northeastern state for the polling exercise to take place.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

The EC has also announced postponement of voting in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls. Click here for more election news

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are the first ever after the demise of Dravidian stalwarts J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.