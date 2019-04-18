Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting for 95 constituencies in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar to begin shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-second-phase-maharashtra-tamil-nadu-uttar-pradesh-bihar-5681087/

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting for 95 constituencies in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar to begin shortly

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting for 95 constituencies in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar to begin shortly
Lok Sabha Elections 2019:  An electoral official demonstrates the functioning of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2019:  The stage is set for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections wherein 95 constituencies across 13 states and union territories will vote today in the mega seven-phase electoral exercise. Polling in Vellore, which was slated for today, stands cancelled owing to the abuse of money power. Also, voting in East Tripura constituency has also been deferred from April 18 to April 23 as the Election Commission cited security concerns and informed that the situation is not conducive in the northeastern state for the polling exercise to take place.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

The EC has also announced postponement of voting in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls. Click here for more election news

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are the first ever after the demise of Dravidian stalwarts J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.

Live Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting begins in 95 constituencies in 12 states and a union territory. Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Koli leaders urge community to back own candidate, not any party

Lok Sabha polls 2019 LIVE: Polling in Vellore, which was slated for today, stands cancelled owing to the abuse of money power.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: A total of 179 candidates are in the fray from ten constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray are former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde of Congress, who are contesting from Nanded and Solapur seats, respectively.

In the 2014 elections, the NDA won 8 out of these 10 seats, riding the Narendra Modi wave, whereas the Congress won the remaining two seats – Nanded and Hingoli. Beed constituency has the highest number of contestants at 36 while 10 candidates are contesting from Latur.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Another Bangla actor ‘campaigns for TMC’, BJP complains to EC
2 Mehbooba’s election pitch from J&K Ground Zero: I need to speak for you in Parliament
3 West Bengal: In 2nd phase, there will be more Central forces than first