Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in Madha; Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Wayanad

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: A day ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders continue intense rallying in various parts of the country.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi who addressed a rally in Kerala’s Pathanapuram district yesterday, will be addressing four rallies in the state today, including one in Wayanad— the second seat from where he is contesting. During his address yesterday, he said, “I wanted to give a message that India is not just one perspective, India is not just one idea, India is million & millions of different viewpoints.” Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 23.
Meanwhile, after his roadshow in Odisha yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be rallying in Maharashtra and subsequently in Gujarat. He is expected to address a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Madha city in Solapur district. BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing three public rallies — one in Maharashtra and two in Odisha following which he will also participate in a roadshow. Read in Malayalam
In Tamil Nadu, Income Tax personnel and the election flying squad conducted a raid in DMK Lok Sabha candidate Kanimozhi’s house late last evening. The search triggered a political row between her and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy.
Modi slams Sharad Pawar over farmers' issues, promises water supply for farming
Slamming former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, PM Modi said, "Sharad Pawarji, who was the agriculture minister in the government, could have brought new and welfare schemes of farmers. But they were interested in running their own sugar shops; they had no concern for the farmers." Addressing farmer issues especially due to the drought conditions in the state, Modi promised a new water-scheme which will ensure adequate water supply for farming and irrigation purposes.
Congress has only one agenda— Modi Hatao: PM Modi
PM Modi in Madha: "They (Congress) ruled for the last 60 years, but they have not said anything. They do not speak on what they plan to do for the next five years. Everywhere, they only have one thing to say- 'Modi Hatao'. These naamdaars first said, 'Chowkidar Chor hai' but when that trick did not work, now they term the entire 'Chowkidar' community as thieves."
Papanasini river is the place where ashes of Rajiv Gandhi were immersed: Congress Secretary KC Venugopal
Mumbai had become the heaven of terrorism after 26/11 attacks: PM Modi
"After 26/11 attacks, Mumbai had become a heaven of terrorism and people remained quiet then. But, after Pulwama attacks, we entered their land and attacked them in their homeland. However, some opposition parties have an issue with this as well and are raising fingers at us. But your 'Chowkidar' will stand as a strong wall between such people and you. So I seek blessings from the land of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhavani Devi": PM Modi in Madha
Do you want a strong government or helpless government?: PM Modi in Madha
Addressing a rally in Madha city in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi targetting the Opposition questioned the public if they wished for a strong (majboot) government or a helpless (majboor) government? He also took up the topic of Balakot airstrike and said that India had given the right kind of reply to Pakistan to terrorism.
Rahul Gandhi attends coordination meeting of Kannur, Kasargod and Vadakara constituencies
PM Modi addresses rally in Madha
PM Modi starts his address by expressing condolences for the families which suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He said that he had asked authorities to continue closely monitoring the situation in these areas and that he had offered help in every way possible to everyone.
PM Modi arrives in Madha to address a rally
The Prime Minister was greeted in Maharashtra's Madha city and was seen flanked by state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders Ramdas Athawale, Vijaysinh Dada Mohite-Patil and Chandrakant Patil.
PM Modi expresses condolence for the lives lost during the unseasonal storm in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a condolence message for those who lost their lives in the unseasonal rains and storms in Gujarat yesterday. He also offered an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for deceased and Rs 50000 for those injured and said that authorities were monitoring the situation. In a separate tweet, the Prime Minister wished people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Thirunelli temple in Wayanad
Congress President and party's candidate from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at the Thirunelli temple.
