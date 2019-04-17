Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in Madha; Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Wayanad

Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India LIVE News Updates: Congress President Rahul Gandhi who addressed a rally in Kerala's Pathanapuram district yesterday, will be addressing four rallies in the state today, including one in Wayanad— the second seat from where he is contesting.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi who addressed a rally in Kerala’s Pathanapuram district yesterday, will be addressing four rallies in the state today, including one in Wayanad— the second seat from where he is contesting. During his address yesterday, he said, “I wanted to give a message that India is not just one perspective, India is not just one idea, India is million & millions of different viewpoints.” Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 23.

Meanwhile, after his roadshow in Odisha yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be rallying in Maharashtra and subsequently in Gujarat. He is expected to address a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Madha city in Solapur district. BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing three public rallies — one in Maharashtra and two in Odisha following which he will also participate in a roadshow. Read in Malayalam

In Tamil Nadu, Income Tax personnel and the election flying squad conducted a raid in DMK Lok Sabha candidate Kanimozhi’s house late last evening. The search triggered a political row between her and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy.

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala; PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, Gujarat today. Follow for latest updates. Bangla

Modi slams Sharad Pawar over farmers' issues, promises water supply for farming

Slamming former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, PM Modi said, "Sharad Pawarji, who was the agriculture minister in the government, could have brought new and welfare schemes of farmers. But they were interested in running their own sugar shops; they had no concern for the farmers." Addressing farmer issues especially due to the drought conditions in the state, Modi promised a new water-scheme which will ensure adequate water supply for farming and irrigation purposes. 

Congress has only one agenda— Modi Hatao: PM Modi

PM Modi in Madha: "They (Congress) ruled for the last 60 years, but they have not said anything. They do not speak on what they plan to do for the next five years. Everywhere, they only have one thing to say- 'Modi Hatao'. These naamdaars first said, 'Chowkidar Chor hai' but when that trick did not work, now they term the entire 'Chowkidar' community as thieves."

Papanasini river is the place where ashes of Rajiv Gandhi were immersed: Congress Secretary KC Venugopal

Mumbai had become the heaven of terrorism after 26/11 attacks: PM Modi

"After 26/11 attacks, Mumbai had become a heaven of terrorism and people remained quiet then. But, after Pulwama attacks, we entered their land and attacked them in their homeland. However, some opposition parties have an issue with this as well and are raising fingers at us. But your 'Chowkidar' will stand as a strong wall between such people and you. So I seek blessings from the land of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhavani Devi": PM Modi in Madha 

Do you want a strong government or helpless government?: PM Modi in Madha

Addressing a rally in Madha city in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi targetting the Opposition questioned the public if they wished for a strong (majboot) government or a helpless (majboor) government? He also took up the topic of Balakot airstrike and said that India had given the right kind of reply to Pakistan to terrorism.

Rahul Gandhi attends coordination meeting of Kannur, Kasargod and Vadakara constituencies

PM Modi addresses rally in Madha

PM Modi starts his address by expressing condolences for the families which suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.  He said that he had asked authorities to continue closely monitoring the situation in these areas and that he had offered help in every way possible to everyone.

PM Modi arrives in Madha to address a rally

The Prime Minister was greeted in Maharashtra's Madha city and was seen flanked by state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders Ramdas Athawale, Vijaysinh Dada Mohite-Patil and Chandrakant Patil.

PM Modi expresses condolence for the lives lost during the unseasonal storm in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a condolence message for those who lost their lives in the unseasonal rains and storms in Gujarat yesterday. He also offered an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for deceased and Rs 50000 for those injured and said that authorities were monitoring the situation. In a separate tweet, the Prime Minister wished people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Thirunelli temple in Wayanad

Congress President and party's candidate from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at the Thirunelli temple.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: On a recommendation from the Election Commission, elections in the state's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency stands cancelled over abuse of money power, whereas polling in East Tripura has been deferred to April 23.

Speaking to reporters in a late-night briefing, CEO Taranikanti said the Election Commission has deferred polling at East Tripura constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on security grounds. The voting will now be held on April 23, and the state electoral authority has been instructed to ensure proper security conditions to build confidence among the voters.

“Everyone saw what happened during polling on April 11. I have travelled different districts. I have seen videos where activities were seen which were against the rules of Election Commission of India. We have forwarded those details to the Election Commission as well. We hope to develop law and order situation conducive for holding the elections April 23,” the CEO added.

