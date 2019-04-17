Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in Madha; Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Wayanad

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: A day ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders continue intense rallying in various parts of the country.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi who addressed a rally in Kerala’s Pathanapuram district yesterday, will be addressing four rallies in the state today, including one in Wayanad— the second seat from where he is contesting. During his address yesterday, he said, “I wanted to give a message that India is not just one perspective, India is not just one idea, India is million & millions of different viewpoints.” Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 23.

Meanwhile, after his roadshow in Odisha yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be rallying in Maharashtra and subsequently in Gujarat. He is expected to address a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Madha city in Solapur district. BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing three public rallies — one in Maharashtra and two in Odisha following which he will also participate in a roadshow. Read in Malayalam

In Tamil Nadu, Income Tax personnel and the election flying squad conducted a raid in DMK Lok Sabha candidate Kanimozhi’s house late last evening. The search triggered a political row between her and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy.