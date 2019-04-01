Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Telangana today

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: With less than two weeks for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, political parties have stepped up their efforts to galvanise votes which will determine who will form government for the next five years in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies Monday each in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah, who filed his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, will address two rallies in Odisha.

Click here for more election news

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Telangana. After its shock defeat in the assembly polls, the Congress is seeking to salvage the situation with a decent performance in the parliamentary elections. The BJP had also won only one seat out of 119 in the Assembly polls held in December.

In the national capital, speculations surrounding the pre-poll alliance of Congress with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party appears to be dying out with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that Rahul Gandhi has refused to forge an alliance with the AAP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies today: 11:30 am – Wardha (Maharashtra), 02:45 pm – Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh)

and 5:10 pm – Secunderabad (Telangana). Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Telangana — Zaheerabad, Wanaparthi and Huzurnagar.