Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Telangana today
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi will address three rallies Monday each in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Telangana.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: With less than two weeks for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, political parties have stepped up their efforts to galvanise votes which will determine who will form government for the next five years in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies Monday each in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah, who filed his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, will address two rallies in Odisha.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Telangana. After its shock defeat in the assembly polls, the Congress is seeking to salvage the situation with a decent performance in the parliamentary elections. The BJP had also won only one seat out of 119 in the Assembly polls held in December.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies today: 11:30 am – Wardha (Maharashtra), 02:45 pm – Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) and 5:10 pm – Secunderabad (Telangana). Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Telangana — Zaheerabad, Wanaparthi and Huzurnagar.
Live Blog
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Narendra PM Modi will address election rallies in Telangana today. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Follow LIVE updates in Bangla
'Achhe din aaenge.... kabhi na kabhi': Congress releases BJP's 'manifesto'
The official twitter handle of the Congress shared the BJP's 'manifesto' today. The spoof document titled 'Election manifesto 2019' shows the BJP's symbol-the Lotus flower-upturned. 'Ek bharat berozgar bharat', (One India, unemployed India) it says.
Taking on the BJP led NDA, the Congress, through the spoof manifesto, attacked the government over unemployment data and absconding economic defaulters. Tweaking the BJP's 2014 election campaign of 'Achhe din aaenge (good days will come)', the 'manifesto' for 2019 read, "Achhe din aaenge... kabhi na kabhi (Good days will come.... some time or the other)"
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi refused alliance with AAP in New Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the Congress Party had refused an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We (AAP) had only one meeting with Rahul Gandhi where he said no’ (to alliance),” Kejriwal said. In response to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s comment that the AAP had not approached her, the 50-year-old leader added, “I met Rahul. Sheila is much junior to him.”
In Telangana, where PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend rallies, both the BJP and the Congress face tough competition from the TRS. Modi, who launched his campaign in the state on Friday, will address a public meeting at the LB Stadium in support of the candidates of the BJP, that is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats on its own.
With just ten days left for polling, BJP president Amit Shah and other top leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari, are also expected to campaign for the party nominees in coming days.
After its defeat in the assembly polls, Congress is also seeking to salvage the situation with a decent performance in the parliamentary elections. Congress in Telangana is facing a crisis with 10 among its 19 MLAs announcing their decision this month to leave the party and join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Meanwhile, in Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi picked Wayanad as his second Lok Sabha seat apart from party stronghold Amethi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, intensified his "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign. The BJP on Sunday announced the launch of Namo TV. The television channel, available on major DTH platforms, will provide “real-time coverage of PM Modi’s exciting election campaign and a lot more fascinating content.”
The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19, involving close to 90 crore voters. The results will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which bars the government in power from announcing any new decisions, is into effect.
BJP president Amit Shah in Odisha today
BJP president Amit Shah, who filed his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, will attend two public meetings in Odisha, in Berhampur and Nabaranpur
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala too; BJP launches Namo TV
After dilly-dallying for over a week, the Congress on Sunday finally announced that its president Rahul Gandhi will contest from a second Lok Sabha seat, Wayanad in Kerala, to “espouse the aspirations of South India”. Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday announced the launch of Namo TV.
