Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News Updates: After Tamil Nadu campaign, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India LIVE News Updates: Rahul Gandhi will begin his Kerala campaign with the 'fishermen's parliament' at Triprayar in Thrissur. Later, he will fly to Kannur to meet the family of slain Youth Congress leader Shuhaib.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will lead the party’s campaign in Kerala on Thursday. Gandhi, who reached Thiruvananthapuram last evening after his programmes in Chennai and Kanyakumari, will begin his Kerala campaign with a ‘fishermen’s parliament’ at Triprayar in Thrissur. Later, he will fly to Kannur to meet the family of slain Youth Congress leader Shuhaib.
Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Kasargod to meet the families of Kripesh and Sarathlal, the youth congress activists, who were allegedly killed by the CPI(M) recently. In the evening, the Congress chief will address a rally in Kozhikode. He is also expected to hold discussions with senior party leaders on the selection procedure of candidates, poll preparations and strategy in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress also sealed the seat-sharing deal in Karnataka, leaving 8 of the 28 seats for ally JDS. The deal was clinched when Gandhi met JDS national secretary Danish Ali at Kochi airport. Click for more election news
In West Bengal, the BJP has urged the Election Commission to declare the state as a “super-sensitive” to ensure fair polling in the state. Following this, the poll panel sought a “ground level report” from the state electoral officer. CM Mamata Banerjee hit back at the saffron party saying it was “trying to hide behind central forces as it can’t win any seat in the state.”
Live Blog
Rahul Gandhi will be PM in few weeks: MK Stalin
Sharing stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally at Nagercoil on Wednesday, DMK president M K Stalin said the Congress chief will become Prime Minister within a few weeks. Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will be defeated in the upcoming polls, Stalin said, “Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. This country will be safe in your hands,” he said. Read more
Welcome to the live blog. After campaigning in neighbour state Tamil Nadu, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today is in Kerala. Here, he will first attend a 'fisherman's parliament' and later address a rally. Follow this space to track the campaign of major political parties in the race of Lok Sabha Elections 2019
In Chennai, Rahul Gandhi reiterated Congress' support to the long-standing issue of Women’s Reservation Bill. He also said the UPA will reserve 33 per cent seats for women in central government jobs if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Not just in Parliament and state legislatures, Congress will reserve 33 per cent of all posts and vacancies for women in central govt, central govt organisations and CPSUs. We also want to increase the expenditure on education (in the budget) and are discussing with the manifesto committee to make it 6 per cent.”
In the morning, Gandhi addressing women college students in Chennai and said the law must be applied equally to everybody and not selectively. Referring to the ED probe on Robert Vadra, Gandhi said, “What about him (Vadra)? The government has the right to investigate anyone. I will be the first person to say it... Investigate Robert Vadra but also investigate PM Narendra Modi." Targetting the ruling AIADMK state government, Rahul said it is remote-controlled by the Centre.
