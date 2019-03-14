Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News Updates: After Tamil Nadu campaign, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will lead the party’s campaign in Kerala on Thursday. Gandhi, who reached Thiruvananthapuram last evening after his programmes in Chennai and Kanyakumari, will begin his Kerala campaign with a ‘fishermen’s parliament’ at Triprayar in Thrissur. Later, he will fly to Kannur to meet the family of slain Youth Congress leader Shuhaib.

Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Kasargod to meet the families of Kripesh and Sarathlal, the youth congress activists, who were allegedly killed by the CPI(M) recently. In the evening, the Congress chief will address a rally in Kozhikode. He is also expected to hold discussions with senior party leaders on the selection procedure of candidates, poll preparations and strategy in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress also sealed the seat-sharing deal in Karnataka, leaving 8 of the 28 seats for ally JDS. The deal was clinched when Gandhi met JDS national secretary Danish Ali at Kochi airport. Click for more election news

In West Bengal, the BJP has urged the Election Commission to declare the state as a “super-sensitive” to ensure fair polling in the state. Following this, the poll panel sought a “ground level report” from the state electoral officer. CM Mamata Banerjee hit back at the saffron party saying it was “trying to hide behind central forces as it can’t win any seat in the state.”