Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul to address two rallies in Rajasthan, Amit Shah in UP’s Moradabad todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-poll-campaigns-congress-bjp-rallies-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-amit-shah-5642827/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul to address two rallies in Rajasthan, Amit Shah in UP’s Moradabad today
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: With less than three weeks for the country to go to polls, the election campaigns by leaders from different political parties across India have gained momentum. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan Tuesday for a day during which he is slated to address two poll campaign rallies, besides a meeting of his party workers. He will address rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. This is Gandhi’s first visit to the state for poll campaigning in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.
On the other hand, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Also, the BJP-led NDA’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections is set to gain momentum in Bihar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies next week in Jamui and Gaya parliamentary constituencies. While Modi’s visit is scheduled on April 2, Shah will be holding election meetings at Aurangabad and Nawada on March 29.
As the day progresses, we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and some analysis of the events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
Live Blog
Follow our elections coverage ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, BJP president Amit Shah in Moradabad today. Follow LIVE UPDATES
Advani, Joshi not to campaign for BJP during first two phases of Lok Sabha elections
BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have not made it to the BJP list of 40 leaders who will be campaigning for the party's candidates during the first two phases of LS elections in UP.
Watch | Congress' Surjewala addresses a press conference
No candidates plus rebels: Congress’s double headache in Maharashtra
Having been reduced to two seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 elections, the Congress campaign is ridden with both protests over tickets and the lack of candidates. The latest embarrassments were an audio clip featuring state party chief Ashok Chavan expressing his helplessness over seat selections, leading to the change of the Chandrapur party candidate on Sunday. On Saturday, the Congress’s Muslim face and Aurangabad district chief, Abdul Sattar, threatened to quit and contest as an Independent over the party choice from Aurangabad. “Ashok Chavan is helpless…,” Sattar told reporters. CM Devendra Fadnavis immediately urged Sattar to walk over. Read More
Lok Sabha polls: Kalyan for Modi as PM again, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot points to Governor duty
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has stoked a controversy with his comment that Narendra Modi should return as the Prime Minister. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday objected to the “unfortunate” remarks. He stated that Singh, as the Governor, should be non-partisan, and that it does not suit the dignity of his post.
On Saturday, Singh had told the media in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: “Hum sabhi log BJP ke karyakarta hai aur iss naatey se hum zaroor chahengey ke BJP vijai ho. Sab chahengey ek baar phir sey kendra mein Modi-ji pradhanmantri banein. Modi-ji ka pradhanmantri ban-na ye desh ke liye avashyak hai, samaaj ke liye avashyak hai (we are all BJP workers, so we will want the BJP to win. Everyone will want Modi to become the PM again. Modi becoming the PM is necessary for the nation and the society).” Read More
Lok Sabha polls: As Amit Shah enters poll fray from ‘VIP seat’, end of an earlier era
ON Thursday, the BJP declared its national president and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah as candidate for the Gandhinagar seat, ending the six-term representation of party veteran L K Advani. The declaration of Shah’s candidature from Gandhinagar marks the symbolic end of the Advani-era in the BJP, and in Indian politics. It was during Advani’s years as an MP from this seat that the veteran launched the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, laying the ground work for the BJP’s emergence as a national party. Read More
Andhra Pradesh: Key constituencies and players to watch out for Lok Sabha polls
The major political parties in Andhra Pradesh like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have announced their candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and are busy campaigning. There are 25 seats in the state. The Congress and the BJP are a bit late to the game and don’t seem to expect much. They have a problem in finding winnable heavyweights to represent them. The Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan in alliance with the CPI, CPI (M) and BSP appears to be focusing on some key areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh, where they have a substantial presence, leaving the field open in other areas to the TDP and YSRCP. Read More
Kalia stopped by Code, BJD asks: Then how is PM-Kisan OK?
The ruling BJD Monday alleged that the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer had stopped implementation of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme, the state government’s direct transfer benefit for the agriculture sector, while allowing implementation of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. The party said it would take the matter to the Election Commission. Read More
Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders busy in T-shirt marketing, says Priyanka Gandhi
After raising the issue of pending dues of sugarcane farmers in the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Monday focused on raising the employment issues affecting anganwadi workers, shiksha mitra, adhoc teachers, auxiliary nurses in the state and how their plight was “neglected” by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, raised the same issues on Twitter. Read More
BJP picks 28-year-old over late union minister Ananth Kumar’s wife for prestigious Bengaluru South seat
The BJP denied a Lok Sabha ticket to late union minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini and instead opted for a fresh face in Karnataka’s Bengaluru South constituency. On Monday, the party declared Tejasvi Surya, a 28-year-old Karnataka High Court lawyer, as its candidate from the prestigious seat. The constituency was represented by Ananth Kumar six times. Read More
Few details, Rs 3.6 lakh crore-question: Will Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income scheme be a top-up or subsidy tweak?
When Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that his party, if voted to power, would offer a minimum income of Rs 72,000 a year for the poorest 20 per cent families, he didn’t spell out the details of the scheme called Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay). That’s where the devil lies. Gandhi said the “fiscal repercussions of the scheme have been analysed” but did not make clear if the income guarantee scheme would subsume any existing subsidies. And, if yes, which ones and by how much. For, analysts said that income-support schemes of this type cannot coexist with subsidies on account of the resultant fiscal burden. On a standalone basis, the proposed scheme, for 5 crore households, will add 1.9 per cent of GDP to the fiscal deficit and the projected outlay could be higher than India’s health budget estimated at about 1.4 per cent of GDP. Read More
Minimum Rs 6000 a month to 20% of India’s poorest: Congress pollitics
Rahul Gandhi's scheme will likely entail an expenditure of Rs 3,60,000 crore a year given that there are roughly 25 crore households, with five crore in the ‘poorest’ category. After a meeting of the Congress Working Committee which approved the draft manifesto, Rahul said the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme was a “groundbreaking idea’ and would mark the beginning of the final assault on poverty. Read More
Assured income, balance sheet
On Monday, Congress announced a minimum basic income guarantee scheme, which envisages providing Rs 72,000 annually to the 20% most poor of the country’s families. That would mean five crore families and 25 crore people will benefit directly, the Congress said. This one-of-its-kind scheme in the world, announced by party president Rahul Gandhi as a key step towards the eradication of poverty, could come under attack for the fiscal costs involved for ensuring its rollout. But can it be a game-changer? The idea recalls a key precedent in welfare politics. Read More
UBI: Bluff… Congress has history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation, says Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi's announcement, saying the Congress has a “history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation” while the Modi-led government has “already given the poor what Congress promises”. “Today, the Congress president has announced that those whose income is below Rs 12,000 per month would be given a subsidy to ‘attain’ that income subject to Rs 6,000 per month. This announcement is an admission of the fact that neither Indiraji nor her son and certainly not the UPA government controlled by her descendants was able to remove poverty,” Jaitley wrote in a blog posted Monday afternoon. Read More
Explained: What is Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income scheme? Who will benefit?
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced a minimum income of Rs 6,000 a month or Rs 72,000 a year for 20 per cent of families belonging to the poorest category. According to the Central Statistics Office, there were 24.95 crore households in India in 2011. The bulk of the money would go to rural India, which accounted for a total of 16.87 crore households in 2011. There were 8.08 crore total urban households. Assuming every household in the bottom 20% is eligible for the income, it would translate into a total expenditure of Rs 3,60,000 crore (5 crore multiplied by Rs 72,000) a year. This is more than six times the outlay of Rs 55,000 crore under the NREGA in 2018-19. Read More
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘powerful, ground-breaking’ poll promise: 5 crore poor families to get Rs 72,000 annually
In an “assault on poverty” in the country, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually under the minimum income guarantee scheme if his party comes to power after the coming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media in the national capital, Gandhi assured to provide the benefit to five crore families and 25 crore people under the “historic scheme” with an aim to “wipe out poverty from the country”. “The final assault on poverty has begun. We will wipe out poverty from the country,” he said. Read More
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. On the other hand, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Follow to get the latest updates.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. On the other hand, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Follow to get the latest updates.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: In a major change, the Congress on Monday appointed former union minister Milind Deora as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief, replacing Sanjay Nirupam. In another development, Former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram and his grandson Aashray Sharma, rejoined the party Monday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power. His statement, however, was slammed by BJP in a press conference later as Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley calling it a “bluff announcement”. Jaitley said the Congress has a “history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation” while the Modi-led government has “already given the poor what Congress promises”.
“Today, the Congress president has announced that those whose income is below Rs 12,000 per month would be given a subsidy to ‘attain’ that income subject to Rs 6,000 per month. This announcement is an admission of the fact that neither Indiraji nor her son and certainly not the UPA government controlled by her descendants was able to remove poverty,” Jaitley wrote in a blog posted Monday afternoon.
Monday was the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In the first phase, elections will be held for all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, and 17 in Telangana. Other constituencies going to polls in the first phase are Uttar Pradesh (8); Maharashtra (7), Uttarakhand (5), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Odisha (4); Jammu and Kashmir (2), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), West Bengal (2), and Chhattisgarh (1), Manipur (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Tripura (1), Sikkim (1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1) and Lakshadweep (1).
Advani, Joshi not to campaign for BJP during first two phases of Lok Sabha elections
BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have not made it to the BJP list of 40 leaders who will be campaigning for the party's candidates during the first two phases of LS elections in UP.
Watch | Congress' Surjewala addresses a press conference
No candidates plus rebels: Congress’s double headache in Maharashtra
Having been reduced to two seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 elections, the Congress campaign is ridden with both protests over tickets and the lack of candidates. The latest embarrassments were an audio clip featuring state party chief Ashok Chavan expressing his helplessness over seat selections, leading to the change of the Chandrapur party candidate on Sunday. On Saturday, the Congress’s Muslim face and Aurangabad district chief, Abdul Sattar, threatened to quit and contest as an Independent over the party choice from Aurangabad. “Ashok Chavan is helpless…,” Sattar told reporters. CM Devendra Fadnavis immediately urged Sattar to walk over. Read More
Lok Sabha polls: Kalyan for Modi as PM again, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot points to Governor duty
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has stoked a controversy with his comment that Narendra Modi should return as the Prime Minister. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday objected to the “unfortunate” remarks. He stated that Singh, as the Governor, should be non-partisan, and that it does not suit the dignity of his post.
On Saturday, Singh had told the media in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: “Hum sabhi log BJP ke karyakarta hai aur iss naatey se hum zaroor chahengey ke BJP vijai ho. Sab chahengey ek baar phir sey kendra mein Modi-ji pradhanmantri banein. Modi-ji ka pradhanmantri ban-na ye desh ke liye avashyak hai, samaaj ke liye avashyak hai (we are all BJP workers, so we will want the BJP to win. Everyone will want Modi to become the PM again. Modi becoming the PM is necessary for the nation and the society).” Read More
Lok Sabha polls: As Amit Shah enters poll fray from ‘VIP seat’, end of an earlier era
ON Thursday, the BJP declared its national president and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah as candidate for the Gandhinagar seat, ending the six-term representation of party veteran L K Advani. The declaration of Shah’s candidature from Gandhinagar marks the symbolic end of the Advani-era in the BJP, and in Indian politics. It was during Advani’s years as an MP from this seat that the veteran launched the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, laying the ground work for the BJP’s emergence as a national party. Read More
Andhra Pradesh: Key constituencies and players to watch out for Lok Sabha polls
The major political parties in Andhra Pradesh like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have announced their candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and are busy campaigning. There are 25 seats in the state. The Congress and the BJP are a bit late to the game and don’t seem to expect much. They have a problem in finding winnable heavyweights to represent them. The Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan in alliance with the CPI, CPI (M) and BSP appears to be focusing on some key areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh, where they have a substantial presence, leaving the field open in other areas to the TDP and YSRCP. Read More
Kalia stopped by Code, BJD asks: Then how is PM-Kisan OK?
The ruling BJD Monday alleged that the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer had stopped implementation of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme, the state government’s direct transfer benefit for the agriculture sector, while allowing implementation of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. The party said it would take the matter to the Election Commission. Read More
Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders busy in T-shirt marketing, says Priyanka Gandhi
After raising the issue of pending dues of sugarcane farmers in the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Monday focused on raising the employment issues affecting anganwadi workers, shiksha mitra, adhoc teachers, auxiliary nurses in the state and how their plight was “neglected” by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, raised the same issues on Twitter. Read More
BJP picks 28-year-old over late union minister Ananth Kumar’s wife for prestigious Bengaluru South seat
The BJP denied a Lok Sabha ticket to late union minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini and instead opted for a fresh face in Karnataka’s Bengaluru South constituency. On Monday, the party declared Tejasvi Surya, a 28-year-old Karnataka High Court lawyer, as its candidate from the prestigious seat. The constituency was represented by Ananth Kumar six times. Read More
Few details, Rs 3.6 lakh crore-question: Will Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income scheme be a top-up or subsidy tweak?
When Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that his party, if voted to power, would offer a minimum income of Rs 72,000 a year for the poorest 20 per cent families, he didn’t spell out the details of the scheme called Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay). That’s where the devil lies. Gandhi said the “fiscal repercussions of the scheme have been analysed” but did not make clear if the income guarantee scheme would subsume any existing subsidies. And, if yes, which ones and by how much. For, analysts said that income-support schemes of this type cannot coexist with subsidies on account of the resultant fiscal burden. On a standalone basis, the proposed scheme, for 5 crore households, will add 1.9 per cent of GDP to the fiscal deficit and the projected outlay could be higher than India’s health budget estimated at about 1.4 per cent of GDP. Read More
Minimum Rs 6000 a month to 20% of India’s poorest: Congress pollitics
Rahul Gandhi's scheme will likely entail an expenditure of Rs 3,60,000 crore a year given that there are roughly 25 crore households, with five crore in the ‘poorest’ category. After a meeting of the Congress Working Committee which approved the draft manifesto, Rahul said the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme was a “groundbreaking idea’ and would mark the beginning of the final assault on poverty. Read More
Assured income, balance sheet
On Monday, Congress announced a minimum basic income guarantee scheme, which envisages providing Rs 72,000 annually to the 20% most poor of the country’s families. That would mean five crore families and 25 crore people will benefit directly, the Congress said. This one-of-its-kind scheme in the world, announced by party president Rahul Gandhi as a key step towards the eradication of poverty, could come under attack for the fiscal costs involved for ensuring its rollout. But can it be a game-changer? The idea recalls a key precedent in welfare politics. Read More
UBI: Bluff… Congress has history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation, says Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi's announcement, saying the Congress has a “history of swindling people in name of poverty alleviation” while the Modi-led government has “already given the poor what Congress promises”. “Today, the Congress president has announced that those whose income is below Rs 12,000 per month would be given a subsidy to ‘attain’ that income subject to Rs 6,000 per month. This announcement is an admission of the fact that neither Indiraji nor her son and certainly not the UPA government controlled by her descendants was able to remove poverty,” Jaitley wrote in a blog posted Monday afternoon. Read More
Explained: What is Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income scheme? Who will benefit?
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced a minimum income of Rs 6,000 a month or Rs 72,000 a year for 20 per cent of families belonging to the poorest category. According to the Central Statistics Office, there were 24.95 crore households in India in 2011. The bulk of the money would go to rural India, which accounted for a total of 16.87 crore households in 2011. There were 8.08 crore total urban households. Assuming every household in the bottom 20% is eligible for the income, it would translate into a total expenditure of Rs 3,60,000 crore (5 crore multiplied by Rs 72,000) a year. This is more than six times the outlay of Rs 55,000 crore under the NREGA in 2018-19. Read More
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘powerful, ground-breaking’ poll promise: 5 crore poor families to get Rs 72,000 annually
In an “assault on poverty” in the country, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually under the minimum income guarantee scheme if his party comes to power after the coming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media in the national capital, Gandhi assured to provide the benefit to five crore families and 25 crore people under the “historic scheme” with an aim to “wipe out poverty from the country”. “The final assault on poverty has begun. We will wipe out poverty from the country,” he said. Read More
Amit Shah to visit UP's Moradabad today
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan today
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. On the other hand, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Follow to get the latest updates.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. On the other hand, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Follow to get the latest updates.