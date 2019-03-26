Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul to address two rallies in Rajasthan, Amit Shah in UP’s Moradabad today

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: With less than three weeks for the country to go to polls, the election campaigns by leaders from different political parties across India have gained momentum. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan Tuesday for a day during which he is slated to address two poll campaign rallies, besides a meeting of his party workers. He will address rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. This is Gandhi’s first visit to the state for poll campaigning in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

On the other hand, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Also, the BJP-led NDA’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections is set to gain momentum in Bihar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies next week in Jamui and Gaya parliamentary constituencies. While Modi’s visit is scheduled on April 2, Shah will be holding election meetings at Aurangabad and Nawada on March 29.

As the day progresses, we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and some analysis of the events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.