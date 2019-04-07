Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in West Bengal, SP-BSP-RLD rally in Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: With the first phase of General Assembly polls less than a week away, major political parties in the country have intensified their campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will address BJP’s election rallies across three states, starting from Cooch Behar in West Bengal to Udaipur in Tripura and will later in the day visit Luwangsangbam and Imphal in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will be attending various public meetings across Odisha and Maharashtra.

In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan will hold its first joint rally in the Saharanpur constituency. Today’s rally, in Deoband, is aimed at sending a message to voters in eight western UP constituencies — Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Baghpat, Kairana, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar — which go to the polls in the first phase on April 11.