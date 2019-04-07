Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in West Bengal, SP-BSP-RLD rally in Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in West Bengal, SP-BSP-RLD rally in Uttar Pradeshhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-pm-narendra-modi-rally-sp-bsp-rld-gathbandhan-up-saharanpur-rahul-gandhi-bjp-congress-5663003/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: With the first phase of General Assembly polls less than a week away, major political parties in the country have intensified their campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will address BJP’s election rallies across three states, starting from Cooch Behar in West Bengal to Udaipur in Tripura and will later in the day visit Luwangsangbam and Imphal in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will be attending various public meetings across Odisha and Maharashtra.
In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan will hold its first joint rally in the Saharanpur constituency. Today’s rally, in Deoband, is aimed at sending a message to voters in eight western UP constituencies — Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Baghpat, Kairana, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar — which go to the polls in the first phase on April 11.
Live Blog
Campaigning for the BJP in Odisha's Sonepur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress government on their Minimum guarantee income scheme and said, "Congress has planned to implement a policy that will lead to inflation." Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Nanded, he compared the Congress to Titanic saying that like the ship the grand old party sank a little every day. In his address in Chhattisgarh, Modi slammed the Congress manifesto over AFSPA, alleging that they wanted to remove a “security shield” that “allows jawans to work without fear.”
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his address at a rally in Srinagar, Uttarakhand said, "He (Modi) didn't think for a moment when he took your money to give it to the likes of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani. And now, when it has come to paying some money to the poorest as an income support, he is asking where will the money come from."