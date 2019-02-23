Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Steep decline in education budget since NDA came to power, more funds should be allotted, says Rahul Gandhi

Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Steep decline in education budget since NDA came to power, more funds should be allotted, says Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-pm-modi-tonk-amit-shah-bjp-congress-rahul-gandhi-5597609/
Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Security measures are in place ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tonk.
Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of BJP and Congress will be addressing public gatherings Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tonk in Rajasthan. Security measures are in place ahead of the prime minister’s visit to the city. Senior police and civic officials held a meeting to review the preparations for the public meeting earlier this week.
BJP national president Amit Shah will be visiting Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh today. In Lucknow, he will address a cooperative meeting at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University at noon and will later address the gathering of BJP Kisan Morcha members in Gorakhpur.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to address the students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
You are paying for your own education and we are fundamentally against that. We believe that the state must pay for large parts for your education, the state must support your education. More funds need to be allotted for the education budget. There is a steep decline in the education budget than when UPA was in power. When we were in power we opened more than 20-24 universities but since the last five years, only one university has been launched.
Soldiers of paramilitary forces should get the status of martyrs, if our government comes to power they will get that status: Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with students in Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses students at JNL stadium in Delhi
We look forward to making India a ten trillion dollar economy: PM Modi in Delhi
With the support and partnership of the people, India has made rapid strides since 2014. This was not possible without Jan-bhagidari. It is this experience that gives us confidence that our country can provide opportunities to all its citizens, to grow, prosper and excel. We look forward to making India a ten trillion dollar economy, we look forward to making India the third largest economy, we want to make an India of countless startups, we want to lead the global drive towards renewable sources of energy: PM Modi
The extent and magnitude of India's contribution to Industrial Revolution will surprise the world: PM Modi
India may have missed the bus during the first three industrial revolutions, but this time, it is a bus India has not only boarded but will also drive. What happened in the past is not in our hands, but what will happen in the future is firmly in our hands. We often lament at missing the industrial revolutions in the past, but today it is a matter of pride that India is an active contributor to the 4th Industrial Revolution. The extent and magnitude of our contribution will surprise the world: PM Modi at ET business summit in Delhi
Primie Minister Modi at business summit in Delhi
We have moved away from the A,B,C mentality
A for avoiding, B for burying and C for confusing
Instead of avoiding, we dealt with the issue;
Instead of burying it, we dug it out & communicated to the people;
Instead of confusing the system, we showed a solution is possible: PM
Our vision of new India caters to all sections of the society: PM Modi
India is a country of 130 crore aspirations & there can never be a singular vision for development and progress. Our vision of new India caters to all sections of the society, irrespective of their economic profile, their caste, creed, language and religion. During 2014-19, the country would register an average growth of 7.4% & the average inflation would be less than 4.5%. Post liberalisation of Indian economy, this will be the highest rate of average growth and lowest rate of average inflation witnessed during the period of any govt: PM Modi in New Delhi
Govts cannot be pro-growth and pro-poor, but people are making it possible: PM Modi
It was said that removing discretion and arbitrariness in policy making was impossible, but the people of India are making it possible. It was said that economic reforms in India were impossible, but the people of India are making it possible. It was said that governments cannot be pro-growth and pro-poor at the same time, but people of India are making it possible: PM Modi
People of India have made 'clean India' possible: PM Modi
It was said that making a clean India was impossible, but people of India are making it possible.
It was said that a corruption free government in India was impossible, but people of India have made it possible: PM
Change is clearly visible today, PM Narendra Modi says citing runaway inflation, rising CAD and complete policy paralysis in 2013-14. Reforms like GST have laid solid foundation for higher GDP growth: PM Modi at ET business summit in New Delhi
Speaking at the business summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday claimed that change is "clearly visible" in the country. "BJP-led NDA rule witnessed a highest post-liberalisation growth rate of 7.4 per cent and lowest inflation of less than 4.5 per cent," he said.
Targetting the Congress, PM Modi said that the country was facing a complete policy paralysis in 2013-14. "Before 2014, there was competition between ministries, individuals, in corruption, delays, on who can do maximum corruption, on whether coal or spectrum or CWG or defence deal will get more money. We know who were the main players involved in this competition." he said.
He also highlighted the positive effects of the rollout of GST saying that it has laid "solid foundation for higher GDP growth."
