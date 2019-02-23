Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Steep decline in education budget since NDA came to power, more funds should be allotted, says Rahul Gandhi

Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of BJP and Congress will be addressing public gatherings Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tonk in Rajasthan. Security measures are in place ahead of the prime minister’s visit to the city. Senior police and civic officials held a meeting to review the preparations for the public meeting earlier this week.

BJP national president Amit Shah will be visiting Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh today. In Lucknow, he will address a cooperative meeting at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University at noon and will later address the gathering of BJP Kisan Morcha members in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to address the students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.