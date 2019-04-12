Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi set to hit campaign trail for next phasehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-pm-modi-shiv-sena-pinarayi-vijayan-rahul-gandhi-bjp-tamil-nadu-5671845/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi set to hit campaign trail for next phase
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Today Prime Minister Modi will hold campaigns in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala while Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections saw a moderate turnout on Thursday. Political leaders are now set for the next round of campaigning. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, Karnataka’s Gangavathi and Kerala’s Kozhikode while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Tamil Nadu.
On Thursday, PM Modi said in Assam that he was witnessing a huge wave in favour of the saffron party. “Huge wave in our favour in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls,” he said at the rally in Silchar.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accompanied his mother Sonia Gandhi to Rae Bareli where she filed her nominations. The UPA chairperson said that no one is invincible. In response to a question whether Modi was invincible, she said, “Not at all, not at all. Don’t forget 2004. Vajpayee ji was invincible but we won.”
EC directs producers not to release biopics on NTR and KCR
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the producers of Lakshmi’s NTR and Udyama Simham, the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, respectively, not to release the movies till further orders.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field timing the elections should not be displayed. Read more here
Deve Gowda targets Narendra Modi: Not right for any PM to speak like this
Narendra Modi cannot easily become the Prime Minister again since the situation in the states are not in his favour, former prime minister and JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda said on Wednesday in the course of his own campaign as the JD(S)-Congress coalition candidate for the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat. The JD(S) leader said that Modi had not spoken like a person befitting the position of the Prime Minister in two election rallies in Karnataka on Tuesday. “Modi cannot become the Prime Minister again very easily. I know the situation across the states in the country and the condition of Modi and that is why I am saying this. He cannot tolerate the coalition in Karnataka so he talks in a very bad manner,” he said. Read more here
Army veterans write to President over ‘practice of politicians taking credit for military operations’
In a letter addressed to the President and signed by over 100 retired personnel, the veterans raised concerns that have “caused considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel of our forces”.
Strongly objecting to the manner in which “political leaders are taking credit for military operations”, a group of Army veterans wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind to “take all necessary steps” to ensure parties do not use the “military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel for political purposes” amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Tamil Nadu: More than 3000 people form a human chain at Pamban Sea Bridge in Rameswaram to spread election awareness for 100% voter turnout in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. pic.twitter.com/cCkpr94vJX
Nitish not able to get crowds. BJP is our principal opponent: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav
Having completed 50 public meetings across the state, leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in an interview said, "The NDA has failed its promises... Bihar has not been not given special status despite ‘double engine’ government (the NDA in power in both the state and Centre)...."
Kalyan Singh may get away with warning for violating MCC on ‘technical grounds’
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh may get away with a warning for violating the model code of conduct on “technical grounds”, with government sources stating that Singh’s remarks on Modi “winning” the 2019 general elections were made in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh – not in Rajasthan. Officials, however, added that Singh’s remark may be classified as an act of “impropriety” while holding a constitutional post. Read more here
The first phase of voting for 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday saw a moderate turnout. There were sporadic incidents of violence and reports of EVM malfunctioning. In Andhra Pradesh, at least two people were killed in poll-related violence in Tadipatri after TDP and YSRCP factions clashed outside a polling booth.
A total of 14 parliamentary constituencies out of 25 in the eight northeastern states also voted in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. In four of these states, i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, all seats have been polled. With six phases left, campaigning will continue in other parts of the country.
