Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi set to hit campaign trail for next phase

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections saw a moderate turnout on Thursday. Political leaders are now set for the next round of campaigning. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, Karnataka’s Gangavathi and Kerala’s Kozhikode while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, PM Modi said in Assam that he was witnessing a huge wave in favour of the saffron party. “Huge wave in our favour in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls,” he said at the rally in Silchar.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accompanied his mother Sonia Gandhi to Rae Bareli where she filed her nominations. The UPA chairperson said that no one is invincible. In response to a question whether Modi was invincible, she said, “Not at all, not at all. Don’t forget 2004. Vajpayee ji was invincible but we won.”