Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP has brought peace in Arunachal, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Saharanpur along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: BJP Chief Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh. ( Photo: BJP/twitter)

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: With the poll battle hotting up, back-to-back rallies by both BJP and Congress are lined up on Friday. Addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changland, BJP President Amit Shah said, the BJP government has been investing more and more and focus on the Northeast and that it developed Pasighat and Itanagar into smart cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Saharanpur and in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on the day. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will address rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.  Read in Bangla 

Earlier in the day, in an exclusive pre-poll interview with ABP news, Modi took a dig at Congress and called its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls a “hypocrite one.”  He said the Congress has insulted country’s Army in its manifesto and that it is in sync with the language that separatists use for the country. He accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of taking a shortcut in their manifesto.

On Thursday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad district. Accompanied by sister and Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul later held a roadshow, marking the beginning of his Wayanad campaign. Wayanad will be Rahul’s second seat in addition to his family stronghold Amethi.

Throughout the day we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and analysis of all the key events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Live Blog

In an exclusive pre-poll interview with ABP news, Modi took a dig at Congress and called its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls a "hypocrite one."

BJP has made sure to resolve issues of Arunachal Pradesh: Amit Shah

BJP government has made sure to resolve issues of Arunachal Pradesh. " Modi ji instructed his ministers to visit northeast every fortnight. It was done to pay attention to the issues and resolve them," shah said

BJP brought peace in Arunachal Pradesh: Amit Shah

"Five years ago, the northeast was disturbed and there was hardly any development. After five years, BJP brought peace in the region and is on path of development," said the BJP Chief. 

Morarji Desai was the last PM who attended a meeting of NEC in the northeast. After 40 years, PM Modi attended the meeting in Shillong, Shah added saying that BJP's investing more and more focus on the North East. 

BJP govt allocated 50,000 crores to Arunachal's development: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh's Changland, Amit Shah said Arunachal Pradesh is now well connected through all transport means.

The BJP government allocated 50,000 crores to Arunachal Pradesh's development.

Arunachal Pradesh is no more a small state, BJP is constantly working for its development.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Wayanad on Thursday. (PTI)

After filing his nomination from Wayanad district, Rahul Gandhi remarked on the Left criticism about his decision to contest from a constituency in Kerala. “I know that that the CPM and Congress have been locked in a fight in Kerala, and this fight will go on. I want to make clear to my brothers and sisters in Kerala, my brothers and sisters in CPM, I understand that CPM has to protest against me. I understand that CPM has to fight me. But I am not going to say a word against the CPM. I am here to send the message of unity and the message that South India is important. I fully understand that CPM has to attack me. So, I absorb all their attacks with happiness. But you will not hear a word against the CPM in my campaigning,” he said.

Read | Rahul in Wayanad: ‘I understand CPM has to attack me, but I am not going to say a word against them’

Meanwhile addressing a rally in Nagpur, Rahul accused the Narendra Modi government of corruption, and said that the country’s “chowkidar” would be in jail after elections.

Rahul kept his focus on “corruption, unemployment and farmers’ problems” during the NDA government’s tenure.

