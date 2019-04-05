Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP has brought peace in Arunachal, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: With the poll battle hotting up, back-to-back rallies by both BJP and Congress are lined up on Friday. Addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changland, BJP President Amit Shah said, the BJP government has been investing more and more and focus on the Northeast and that it developed Pasighat and Itanagar into smart cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Saharanpur and in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on the day. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will address rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha. Read in Bangla

Earlier in the day, in an exclusive pre-poll interview with ABP news, Modi took a dig at Congress and called its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls a “hypocrite one.” He said the Congress has insulted country’s Army in its manifesto and that it is in sync with the language that separatists use for the country. He accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of taking a shortcut in their manifesto.

On Thursday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad district. Accompanied by sister and Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul later held a roadshow, marking the beginning of his Wayanad campaign. Wayanad will be Rahul’s second seat in addition to his family stronghold Amethi.

Throughout the day we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and analysis of all the key events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.