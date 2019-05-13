Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal to address rallies in Punjab

As campaigning enters the last stretch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in three states which are voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections. He will addressing rallies in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, Punjab’s Bathinda and Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.

BJP president Amit Shah will also address public meetings in West Bengal’s Jayanagar and Barasat Lok Sabha constituencies. However, the state administration has denied permission to hold a rally in Jadavpur, according to news agency PTI.

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, the BJP said the Election Commission has become a “mute spectator” to the ruling Trinamool Congress’ alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Punjab. He will address rallies in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will also address rallies in Punjab. AAP state president Bhagwant Mann is contesting election from Sangrur against Akali Dal candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.