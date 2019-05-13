Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal to address rallies in Punjabhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-kejriwal-to-address-rallies-in-punjab-5724520/
Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP President Amit Shah will also address public meetings in West Bengal's Jayanagar and Barasat Lok Sabha constituencies. However, the state administration has denied permission to hold a rally in Jadavpur.
As campaigning enters the last stretch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in three states which are voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections. He will addressing rallies in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, Punjab’s Bathinda and Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.
BJP president Amit Shah will also address public meetings in West Bengal’s Jayanagar and Barasat Lok Sabha constituencies. However, the state administration has denied permission to hold a rally in Jadavpur, according to news agency PTI.
Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, the BJP said the Election Commission has become a “mute spectator” to the ruling Trinamool Congress’ alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Punjab. He will address rallies in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will also address rallies in Punjab. AAP state president Bhagwant Mann is contesting election from Sangrur against Akali Dal candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.
Live Blog
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP announces protests over 'denial' of permission to Shah's rally in Bengal. Catch LIVE Updates here.
Kejriwal holds road show in support of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Punjab. He will do a roadshow in khanauri, Sangrur in support of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (Source: AAP Twitter)
In phase seven, there are 59 constituencies spread over seven states and one Union territory.
Voting in this phase will take place for 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, 3 seats in Jharkhand and the lone seat of Chandigarh.
The last and the final phase of voting will be held on May 19.
On Sunday, elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 per cent turnout across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 per cent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent.
Punjab AAP supporter gathers as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow. (Source: AAP Twitter)
