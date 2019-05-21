Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Opposition leaders meet EC, demand 100% VVPAT verification

Opposition leaders from 22 parties met the Election Commission Tuesday demanding tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM results. Their demand includes the matching of at least 5 EVMs with VVPAT in a constituency and if it does not match, then verify all EVMs at a constituency.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP’s Praful Patel, Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav, TMC’s Derek O Brien, and CPI’s D Raja and Sitaram Yechury are in attendance at the meeting. Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy was also supposed to be part of the meet but he cancelled his trip at the last minute.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will host top leaders from the NDA in New Delhi Tuesday, two days before Lok Sabha results will be announced. Shah will also meet BJP ministers today evening.
Party sources said Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting.
Congress: EC's responsibility to ensure that polls were held in a fair and unbiased manner
Urging the Election Commission to take immediate and effective steps to address the complaints of EVMs tampering, the Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla Tuesday said it was the EC's responsibility to ensure that polls were held in a fair and unbiased manner.
"Complaints about movement of EVMs are coming from various parts of the country. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab -- there have been complaints of taking out of EVMs from strongrooms from various places. People's suspicion and anger are increasing," PTI quoted him as saying.
Yechury on VVPAT tallying: EC yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch
At the Opposition meet today, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Yechury said, "On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted." (PTI)