Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh; TDP, YSRCP to release manifestos today

With less than a week to the first phase of voting for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, all political parties have mounted a major campaign across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address massive rallies in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttarakhand to address three rallies in Pauri, Almora and Haridwar.

On the occasion of Ugadi/Gudi Padwa, the Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be releasing their poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party will also release poll manifesto today on Ugadi.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election news from across the country as the day progresses and some analysis of the events. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.