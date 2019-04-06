Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh; TDP, YSRCP to release manifestos todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-tdp-ysrcp-jagan-manifesto-ugadi-navratra-5661650/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh; TDP, YSRCP to release manifestos today
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttarakhand to address three rallies in Pauri, Almora and Haridwar. On the occasion Ugadi both TDP and YSRCP are set to release their poll manifesto in Andhra Pradesh today.
With less than a week to the first phase of voting for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, all political parties have mounted a major campaign across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address massive rallies in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttarakhand to address three rallies in Pauri, Almora and Haridwar.
On the occasion of Ugadi/Gudi Padwa, the Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be releasing their poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party will also release poll manifesto today on Ugadi.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election news from across the country as the day progresses and some analysis of the events. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
Live Blog
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party will also release poll manifesto today.
Amit Shah arrives in Gandhinagar
On BJP's Foundation Day, party president Amit Shah is set to lead a massive roadshow from Vanzar village of Gandhinagar from where he is contesting Lok Sabha elections.
Express Photo by Parimal Dhabi
People are fed up of Modi in centre and Palaniswami govt in TN: DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday said that he has campaigned across 30 parliamentary constituencies and observed that the public is wanting a change both at centre and in Tamil Nadu.
DMK Chief MK Stalin: I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in state and people want to put a full stop to these governments. pic.twitter.com/GV6ctL7Pnj
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Naidu versus Jagan, it is organisation vs chemistry
With barely a week to elections in Andhra Pradesh, both parties TDP and YSRCP waited to release their manifestos on the occasion of Ugadi. There cannot be two contrasting personalities than Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party.
Chandrababu Naidu is known to be efficient, with enormous attention to detail, a micro-manager, an e-governance enthusiast and tech-friendly. He is called the CEO of Andhra Pradesh, and he is partial to this narrative, a technocrat running the state.
Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public persona and discourse are always about the farmers and the poor. Though tech-savvy, his speeches or his rhetoric has no place for tech-inspired utopias. It is very much grounded in farmers, students and unemployed youth. Read More
Ugadi puja underway at YSRCP office, Astrologers predict win for Jagan Mohan
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 39th foundation day Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted and thanked the BJP family saying the party has become India’s preferred party. “39 years ago on this day, BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
39 years ago on this day, @BJP4India was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/fBHp3fBQ2a
Two days before top leaders of the BSP, the SP and the RLD are set to launch their joint campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Deoband in Saharanpur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people of western UP to remember the “atrocities” committed against them and the “injustice” against their daughters during the 2013 Muzaffaranagar riots.
Addressing a public meeting at Gangoh in Kairana with BJP candidates for Kairana and Saharanpur constituencies, Modi said a conspiracy of dividing the country was being hatched in western UP.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obsessed with her family. Speaking at a road show in Ghaziabad, she said, “Modji ki ek sanak hai mere parivar ke saath, Nehru ji ne ye kiya, Indira Gandhi ji ne ye kiya. Arey main puchti hun, Modii aapne kya kiya (Modiji has an obsession with my family. Nehru did this. Indira did that. Let me ask you, Modi ji. What did you do?)”.
Priyanka was canvassing for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.
Amit Shah arrives in Gandhinagar
On BJP's Foundation Day, party president Amit Shah is set to lead a massive roadshow from Vanzar village of Gandhinagar from where he is contesting Lok Sabha elections.
Express Photo by Parimal Dhabi
People are fed up of Modi in centre and Palaniswami govt in TN: DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday said that he has campaigned across 30 parliamentary constituencies and observed that the public is wanting a change both at centre and in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Naidu versus Jagan, it is organisation vs chemistry
With barely a week to elections in Andhra Pradesh, both parties TDP and YSRCP waited to release their manifestos on the occasion of Ugadi. There cannot be two contrasting personalities than Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party.
Chandrababu Naidu is known to be efficient, with enormous attention to detail, a micro-manager, an e-governance enthusiast and tech-friendly. He is called the CEO of Andhra Pradesh, and he is partial to this narrative, a technocrat running the state.
Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public persona and discourse are always about the farmers and the poor. Though tech-savvy, his speeches or his rhetoric has no place for tech-inspired utopias. It is very much grounded in farmers, students and unemployed youth. Read More
Ugadi puja underway at YSRCP office, Astrologers predict win for Jagan Mohan
Amit Shah to address rally in Ahmedabad
BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar will address rallies in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati today.
BJP celebrates its 39th foundation day
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 39th foundation day Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted and thanked the BJP family saying the party has become India’s preferred party. “39 years ago on this day, BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.