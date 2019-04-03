Lok Sabha election news LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bengal, Arunachal, Maharashtra; Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland, Assam today

Lok Sabha election news LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bengal, Arunachal, Maharashtra; Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland, Assam todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-rallies-congress-bjp-5655783/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address mega rallies Wednesday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat, West Bengal’s Siliguri and Kolkata and Maharashtra’s Gondia. On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold three public meetings in northeast states — one in Nagaland and two in Assam’s Golaghat district and North Lakhimpur town.
Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kerala late Wednesday night to file his nomination papers from Wayanad on Thursday. He is expected to fly from Kozhikode to Wayanad in a chopper and lead a roadshow in Kalpetta before filing his nomination before the district collector. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to accompany her brother in Wayanad.
On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed rallies in Kalahandi in Odisha and Bihar’s Gaya and Jamui Lok Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Releasing the document titled ‘Congress will deliver’, party president Rahul Gandhi said the manifesto is truthful and reflects the voice of the people.
Throughout the day we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and analysis of all the key events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies today: 10:00 am- Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), 12:30 pm- Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling (West Bengal), 3:30 pm – Kolkata (West Bengal) and 06:30 pm- Gondia (Maharashtra)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings today: 10:45 am- Nagaland, 12:45 pm- Golaghat district (Assam) and 3:00 pm – North Lakhimpur (Assam).
Meanwhile, focusing on the “main themes” of minimum income guarantee (Nyay), unemployment, farmer distress, education and health while addressing issues of internal and national security to counter what now form the centrepiece of the BJP poll campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party Tuesday rolled out an election manifesto with a welfare vision for the country if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.
The manifesto — its English version is titled “Congress will deliver” while the one in Hindi is called “Hum Nibhayenge” — includes ideas to prevent loan-defaulting farmers from going to jail, a new Right to Healthcare for all, higher national expenditure on education, a national minimum income support scheme, a new Ministry of Industry, Services and Employment, a promise to fill government vacancies within a deadline, and higher number of workdays guaranteed under MNREGA.
Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, starting April 4, during which he will hold three election rallies and a public interaction with students in Pune.