Lok Sabha election news LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bengal, Arunachal, Maharashtra; Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland, Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address mega rallies Wednesday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat, West Bengal’s Siliguri and Kolkata and Maharashtra’s Gondia. On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold three public meetings in northeast states — one in Nagaland and two in Assam’s Golaghat district and North Lakhimpur town.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kerala late Wednesday night to file his nomination papers from Wayanad on Thursday. He is expected to fly from Kozhikode to Wayanad in a chopper and lead a roadshow in Kalpetta before filing his nomination before the district collector. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to accompany her brother in Wayanad.

Click here for more election news

On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed rallies in Kalahandi in Odisha and Bihar’s Gaya and Jamui Lok Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Releasing the document titled ‘Congress will deliver’, party president Rahul Gandhi said the manifesto is truthful and reflects the voice of the people.

Throughout the day we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and analysis of all the key events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies today: 10:00 am- Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), 12:30 pm- Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling (West Bengal), 3:30 pm – Kolkata (West Bengal) and 06:30 pm- Gondia (Maharashtra)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings today: 10:45 am- Nagaland, 12:45 pm- Golaghat district (Assam) and 3:00 pm – North Lakhimpur (Assam).