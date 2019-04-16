Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: SC turns down Mayawati’s appeal against poll panel’s campaign ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four mega rallies in Odisha’s Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar and Chhatisgarh’s Korba and Bhatapara on Tuesday. BJP national president Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold meetings in Karnataka and Kerala. On the other hand, Union Home Minister will file his nomination from Lucknow later in the day.

On Monday, addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all “thieves” have ‘Modi’ as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Reacting to this, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting people of a particular caste and moved the election commission demanding action against him.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission invoked its extraordinary powers to temporarily ban four political leaders — UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and SP leader Azam Khan — from campaigning for their provocative speeches. While Adityanath and Khan were barred for three days (72 hours) starting Tuesday morning, Gandhi and Mayawati cannot campaign for two days (48 hours).