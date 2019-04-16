Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: SC turns down Mayawati’s appeal against poll panel’s campaign banhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-rallies-campaigns-bjp-congress-sp-bsp-ec-5677634/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: SC turns down Mayawati’s appeal against poll panel’s campaign ban
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: On Monday, addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four mega rallies in Odisha’s Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar and Chhatisgarh’s Korba and Bhatapara on Tuesday. BJP national president Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold meetings in Karnataka and Kerala. On the other hand, Union Home Minister will file his nomination from Lucknow later in the day.
On Monday, addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all “thieves” have ‘Modi’ as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Reacting to this, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting people of a particular caste and moved the election commission demanding action against him.
Earlier in the day, the Election Commission invoked its extraordinary powers to temporarily ban four political leaders — UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and SP leader Azam Khan — from campaigning for their provocative speeches. While Adityanath and Khan were barred for three days (72 hours) starting Tuesday morning, Gandhi and Mayawati cannot campaign for two days (48 hours).
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: As the Election Commission suspended four top political leaders for a few days over their campaign speeches that allegedly “contaminated” the poll process, two new speech videos emerged which the Opposition flagged for alleged hateful and abusive content. Delivered on Sunday by BJP chiefs of Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, these speeches triggered complaints to the Election Commission. While Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti referred to a purported Facebook post to use the word “ma……d” in the context of Rahul Gandhi, his Kerala counterpart made a derogatory reference to Muslims.
Meanwhile, JD(S) Chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in an interview to The Indian Express said, "I do not believe Modi will return to power easily. Neither of the two groups will get a clear majority… there will be regrouping after the polls. Mayawati is saying, ‘I am not going with the Congress or BJP’… Mamata Banerjee is also taking a hard decision. In these circumstances, they will all have to be brought together after the polls. If that is done, then the coalition will be a success.
