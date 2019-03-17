Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Gandhi in Prayagraj today; BJP likely to announce first list of candidates

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics will make no difference to the BJP’s poll prospects, the Congress’ Eastern UP incharge will arrive in Lucknow today and will visit Prayagraj in the evening. She is likely to end her four-day visit in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is also expected to participate in a foot-march in Prayagraj and a road show in Mirzapur.
Click here for more Election News
Priyanka is likely to spend a considerable time in Mirzapur, where the Congress has declared former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, great-grandson of former UP CM Kamlapati Tripathi, as its candidate. Party sources said that as per the present schedule, Priyanka will start her campaign from Prayagraj by offering prayers at Sangam and will later take a boat ride from Chatnag to Dumduma in Prayagraj. Then, in Sirsa area, she will offer prayers at a Shiva temple and later visit the family of Mahesh Raj Yadav, one of the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama attack.
Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party’s s Central Election Committee (CEC) met yesterday in New Delhi to finalise the first list.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: A recap of everything that happened this week
YSR congress releases list of candidates
YSR Congress party has announced a list of 175 candidates for assembly elections and a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, in Andhra Pradesh.
Chhattisgarh has rejected BJP: Bhupesh Baghel
You might remember that prior to assembly elections in Chhattisgarh they (BJP) had said they will contest, relying on Narendra Modi's face. At that time, the posters used to have his face in large size, and that of Raman Singh and others used to be smaller. By the time the elections came and Rahul ji attacked them over Rafale deal, Raman Singh's face was made larger and Amit Shah-Narendra Modi's faces were made smaller. People in Chhattisgarh have already rejected them. BJP itself had accepted it.
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Lucknow
Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics
"The Congress has made her (Priyanka) the party general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party as to how it will utilise her services. "Earlier too, she had campaigned for the Congress. And this time too she is the party's campaigner and it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he told PTI in his first interview after announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule on Sunday.
Congress ties up with Apna Dal, gives two UP seats
A day after the BJP sealed an alliance with Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel by giving her party two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday tied up with Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel and reserved two seats for her party Apna Dal in the state. The alliance between the Congress and Apna Dal was finalised at a meeting in Delhi at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, where Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia finalised the deal in the presence of Apna Dal president Krishna Patel and party general secretary Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel. READ MORE HERE
AMMK release candidates list for by-polls in Tamil Nadu
TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) announces 1st list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha seats&9 by-election seats. Sarubala Thondaiman to contest from Trichy and David Annadurai to contest from Madurai Lok Sabha seats. P Vetrivel to contest from Perumbavoor in by-polls.
Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow, to begin four day visit
Priyanka will mark Holi in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also participate in a foot-march in Allahabad and a road show in Mirzapur. Party sources said that as per the present schedule, Priyanka will start her campaign from Prayagraj by offering prayers at Sangam and will later take the river route from Chatnag to Dumduma in Prayagraj. Then, in Sirsa area, she will offer prayers at a Shiva temple and later visit the family of Mahesh Raj Yadav, one of the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama attack. READ MORE HERE
Welcome to IE LIVE Blog
Hello, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog as we track all the developments taking place with respect to the #Decision2019, Lok Sabha Elections. Be with us to get the latest updates on the move.