Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Gandhi in Prayagraj today; BJP likely to announce first list of candidates

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics will make no difference to the BJP’s poll prospects, the Congress’ Eastern UP incharge will arrive in Lucknow today and will visit Prayagraj in the evening. She is likely to end her four-day visit in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is also expected to participate in a foot-march in Prayagraj and a road show in Mirzapur.

Priyanka is likely to spend a considerable time in Mirzapur, where the Congress has declared former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, great-grandson of former UP CM Kamlapati Tripathi, as its candidate. Party sources said that as per the present schedule, Priyanka will start her campaign from Prayagraj by offering prayers at Sangam and will later take a boat ride from Chatnag to Dumduma in Prayagraj. Then, in Sirsa area, she will offer prayers at a Shiva temple and later visit the family of Mahesh Raj Yadav, one of the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama attack.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party’s s Central Election Committee (CEC) met yesterday in New Delhi to finalise the first list.

