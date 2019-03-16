Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Uttarakhand shortly

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: As the pitch for the 17th Lok Sabha election intensifies, political parties have mounted a strong campaign with all top leaders heading to various states to address rallies and meet the people. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Main Bhi Chawkidaar campaign for the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Uttarakhand to address public meetings.

In a video along with his post, PM Modi announced that he would hold a #MeinBhiChowkidar programme on March 31, days before the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” PM tweeted. Meanwhile, Rahul will address a ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally’ in Uttarakhand, followed by visiting the families of martyrs in Dehradun. He is also scheduled to meet the family of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht, who was killed while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Rajouri of Jammu & Kashmir.