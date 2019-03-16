Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Uttarakhand shortly

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: As the pitch for the 17th Lok Sabha election intensifies, political parties have mounted a strong campaign with all top leaders heading to various states to address rallies and meet the people. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Main Bhi Chawkidaar campaign for the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Uttarakhand to address public meetings.
In a video along with his post, PM Modi announced that he would hold a #MeinBhiChowkidar programme on March 31, days before the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” PM tweeted. Meanwhile, Rahul will address a ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally’ in Uttarakhand, followed by visiting the families of martyrs in Dehradun. He is also scheduled to meet the family of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht, who was killed while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Rajouri of Jammu & Kashmir.
Sachin Pilot at The Indian Express Adda
At the Express Adda held in Mumbai, Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot spoke to Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, on national security as an election issue, speaking to the young voter and the alliance against the BJP.
Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot at #ExpressAdda
TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami meets DMDK Chief Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai
Chandrababu Naidu set to launch poll campaign for elections
Polls will come and go, but harsh figures about our children will continue to rankle
As things stand, 2019 is likely to be an election driven by emotion. As Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition that they were trying to “finish Modi” while he wanted to finish “terrorism, poverty and malnutrition”, it is probably the first time that a prime minister had put combating malnutrition amongst his top three priorities, and that too as an election promise. As poll talk generates heat, a report has put out cold figures about child malnutrition in India’s 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. This is the first time that constituency-wise data has been released by a Harvard professor, S V Subramanian, and his team, including researchers from the Indian Institute of Economic Growth, and supported by Tata Trust. The report ranks every constituency by five indicators on stunting, wasting, underweight, low birth weight and anaemia amongst children. READ OPINION HERE
Gujarat: Patidar leader Reshma Patel quits BJP, calls it ‘marketing company’
Accusing the BJP of running a “marketing company” to promote “hollow schemes,” Patidar quota stir leader Reshma Patel on Friday tendered her resignation to the saffron party and announced to contest the upcoming elections to the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat and Manavadar Assembly constituency as an Independent if she is not offered any ticket from mainstream political parties. “I am resigning from the BJP by writing this resignation letter to state president Jitu Vaghani. I have decided to relieve myself from BJP as the party uses its workers and leaders only for marketing its ‘hollow’ schemes. I have also decided to contest the election from Porbandar Parliamentary constituency." Read More Here
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s travel plan in Uttarakhand
* 11:30 hrs: Public Meeting: Vishal Parivartan Rally at Parade Ground, Dehradun.
Visit to the families of Martyrs in Dehradun
* 13:30 hrs: House of Martyr Major Chitresh Singh Bisht, Dharampur.
* 14:00 hrs: House of Martyr ASI Mohan Lal, Nehru Puram, MDDA Colon
* 15:00 hrs: House of Martyr Major Vibhuti Shanker Dhoundiyal, Dangwal Road
PM Modi launches #MainBhiChowkidar campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, saying everyone who is working hard to see India progress is a chowkidar, as he appealed to people to join the movement. “Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” the Prime Minister tweeted. READ MORE HERE
Hello, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog as we track the developments of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with rallies, public meetings and discourses undertaken by the politicals parties and their leaders.