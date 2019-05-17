Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow underway in UP’s Mirzapur

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow underway in UP’s Mirzapurhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-bjp-congress-sp-bsp-last-day-campaign-5733000/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar after party president Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow alongside party candidate Shatrughan Sinha in Patna yesterday.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: As campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end today, political leaders will continue canvassing across different parts of the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar.
After clashes in West Bengal for a week, the election campaign in the state came to an early close Thursday. PM Modi concluded two rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. Modi and TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had engaged in a verbal duel over the clashes in the state.
On Thursday, BJP found itself in an embarrassing situation after its candidate Pragya Singh Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’, which drew flak from the Opposition leaders.
Godse was inspired by Sangh Pariwar's ideology & so is Pragya.
Former killed our Mahatma & the latter killed Mahatma's children.
On the last of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar. Follow to get the latest updates.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Hours after she triggered a political row by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘patriot’, BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday tendered an apology for her remarks.
“It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media,” Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said.
Describing Godse as a “patriot”, Thakur had earlier said those calling him a “terrorist” will be given a befitting reply when the election results are announced. “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections,” Thakur said.
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi over Pragya's Godse remark
Watch | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mizrapur
Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC today on West Bengal campaign being cut short
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet the Election Commission today for invoking Article 324 in West Bengal and curtailing the campaign earlier than scheduled.
