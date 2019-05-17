Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow underway in UP’s Mirzapurhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-bjp-congress-sp-bsp-last-day-campaign-5733000/

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow underway in UP’s Mirzapur

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar after party president Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow alongside party candidate Shatrughan Sinha in Patna yesterday.

Lok sabha elections, election news, Narendra Modi, Rahul gandhi, BJP, Congress, election live, last day of campaigning, election campaigns live updates, India news, Indian express
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi concluded two rallies in West Bengal on Thursday.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: As campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end today, political leaders will continue canvassing across different parts of the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar.

After clashes in West Bengal for a week, the election campaign in the state came to an early close Thursday. PM Modi concluded two rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. Modi and TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had engaged in a verbal duel over the clashes in the state.

On Thursday, BJP found itself in an embarrassing situation after its candidate Pragya Singh Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’, which drew flak from the Opposition leaders.

Live Blog

As stakes continue to swell on the final day of campaigning, stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates of political rallies by top leaders.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi over Pragya's Godse remark

Watch | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mizrapur

Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC today on West Bengal campaign being cut short

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet the Election Commission today for invoking Article 324 in West Bengal and curtailing the campaign earlier than scheduled.

On the last of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar. Follow to get the latest updates.

Welcome to our LIVE blog

Welcome to our live blog on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Through the day, we will bring you the latest news from across the country on anything election related. Stay tuned!

Pragya Thakur's 'deshbhakt' remark for Godse a self-goal, not what BJP and Sangh want to hear

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addresses a party workers meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bhopal, Thursday. (PTI)

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Hours after she triggered a political row by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘patriot’, BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday tendered an apology for her remarks.

“It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media,” Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said.

EXPLAINED | Godse a ‘deshbhakt’: Pragya’s remark a self-goal, not what BJP, RSS want to hear

Describing Godse as a “patriot”, Thakur had earlier said those calling him a “terrorist” will be given a befitting reply when the election results are announced. “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections,” Thakur said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 2018 Valmiki protest haunts BJP’s Som Prakash in Phagwara
2 Quality of polity going down, I'm not threatened: Kamal Haasan on being attacked during poll campaign
3 Plantations in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur: A tea that’s not on the menu of any political party