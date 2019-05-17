Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow underway in UP’s Mirzapur

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: As campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end today, political leaders will continue canvassing across different parts of the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar.

After clashes in West Bengal for a week, the election campaign in the state came to an early close Thursday. PM Modi concluded two rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. Modi and TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had engaged in a verbal duel over the clashes in the state.

On Thursday, BJP found itself in an embarrassing situation after its candidate Pragya Singh Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’, which drew flak from the Opposition leaders.