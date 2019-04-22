Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Mamata banned Durga Puja, Ram Navami processions, ruined culture of Bengal, says Amit Shah

Election 2019 LIVE News: A day before the country goes to vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah accused the West Bengal government of throttling democracy in the state. At a press conference in Kolkata on Monday, Shah urged the people of the state to vote without fear. “The election commission has deployed central security forces in Bengal,” he said, adding free and fair elections will be held in the state.

He further said according to the information he has received, the people of the country have already voted to reinstate Narendra Modi as prime minister. “The poll trends clearly show there is a strong wave in favour of the BJP in Bengal.” Shah added. The BJP chief also took a dig at the Mamata government over the alleged chit fund scam, saying the local administration destroyed all the evidence related to the case. “These people (state government) do not want the culprits to be punished. But whoever is the culprit, the BJP government will not spare them,” he added. Shah is scheduled to address four rallies at four places in the state including Howrah, Nadia, Birbhum and East Bardhman.

Meanwhile, the main Opposition party Congress also declared names of its candidates for six out of seven constituencies in Delhi. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi while J P Aggarwal is in the fray from Chandni Chowk.