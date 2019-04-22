Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Mamata banned Durga Puja, Ram Navami processions, ruined culture of Bengal, says Amit Shah

Election 2019 LIVE News: A day before the country goes to vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah accused the West Bengal government of throttling democracy in the state. At a press conference in Kolkata on Monday, Shah urged the people of the state to vote without fear. “The election commission has deployed central security forces in Bengal,” he said, adding free and fair elections will be held in the state.
He further said according to the information he has received, the people of the country have already voted to reinstate Narendra Modi as prime minister. “The poll trends clearly show there is a strong wave in favour of the BJP in Bengal.” Shah added. The BJP chief also took a dig at the Mamata government over the alleged chit fund scam, saying the local administration destroyed all the evidence related to the case. “These people (state government) do not want the culprits to be punished. But whoever is the culprit, the BJP government will not spare them,” he added. Shah is scheduled to address four rallies at four places in the state including Howrah, Nadia, Birbhum and East Bardhman.
Meanwhile, the main Opposition party Congress also declared names of its candidates for six out of seven constituencies in Delhi. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi while J P Aggarwal is in the fray from Chandni Chowk.
Atishi Marlena, Manish Sisodia on road show
Atishi Marlena, AAP's candidate from East Delhi constituency, on road show with education minister Manish Sisodia.
Rahul Gandhi promises freedom of press after 2019 Lok Sabha elections
It's quite clear that Mamata is bound to lose in the elections: Amit Shah
After two phases of election in West Bengal, it's quite clear that Mamata is bound to lose in the elections. This has led to her desperation & hence she is blaming opposition & the ECI. The voters of Bengal should freely exercise their right to vote: Amit Shah
Amit Shah speaks in Nadia, West Bengal
EVM and VVPAT dispatched to the centres before third phase of Lok Sabha elections
EVM and VVPAT dispatched to the centres before third phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Express Photos: Bhupendra Rana)
15 minutes into Modi's speech, people walks out in large numbers
Chowkidar (PM Modi) has taken away whatever we had given to you: Rahul Gandhi
"In five years, the chowkidar (PM Modi) has taken away whatever we had given to you," says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
Some experience electric current the moment I talk about dynasty, national security: PM Modi
Opposition worried as BJP ahead in trends of first two phases of Lok Sabha polls, said Modi. He also took a dig at Congress that some experience electric current the moment he talks about dynasty, national security.
PM speaks in Dindori
Amethi EC officer declares Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid
Amethi returning officer declares Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid.