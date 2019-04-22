Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Mamata banned Durga Puja, Ram Navami processions, ruined culture of Bengal, says Amit Shah

Election 2019 LIVE News: Congress has declared names of its candidates for six out of seven constituencies in Delhi. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi while J P Aggarwal has been given the charge of Chandni Chowk.

Amit Shah is in Bengal to address rallies in four places.

Election 2019 LIVE News: A day before the country goes to vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah accused the West Bengal government of throttling democracy in the state. At a press conference in Kolkata on Monday, Shah urged the people of the state to vote without fear. “The election commission has deployed central security forces in Bengal,” he said, adding free and fair elections will be held in the state.

He further said according to the information he has received, the people of the country have already voted to reinstate Narendra Modi as prime minister. “The poll trends clearly show there is a strong wave in favour of the BJP in Bengal.” Shah added. The BJP chief also took a dig at the Mamata government over the alleged chit fund scam, saying the local administration destroyed all the evidence related to the case. “These people (state government) do not want the culprits to be punished. But whoever is the culprit, the BJP government will not spare them,” he added. Shah is scheduled to address four rallies at four places in the state including Howrah, Nadia, Birbhum and East Bardhman.

Meanwhile, the main Opposition party Congress also declared names of its candidates for six out of seven constituencies in Delhi. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi while J P Aggarwal is in the fray from Chandni Chowk.

Amit Shah is in West Bengal to address public rallies in four districts —Howrah, Nadia, Birbhum and East Bardhman. Follow LIVE Updates here

Atishi Marlena, Manish Sisodia on road show

Atishi Marlena, AAP's candidate from East Delhi constituency, on road show with education minister Manish Sisodia.

Rahul Gandhi promises freedom of press after 2019 Lok Sabha elections

It's quite clear that Mamata is bound to lose in the elections: Amit Shah

After two phases of election in West Bengal, it's quite clear that Mamata is bound to lose in the elections. This has led to her desperation & hence she is blaming opposition & the ECI. The voters of Bengal should freely exercise their right to vote: Amit Shah

Amit Shah speaks in Nadia, West Bengal

Amit Shah speaks in Nadia, West Bengal.

EVM and VVPAT dispatched to the centres before third phase of Lok Sabha elections

EVM and VVPAT dispatched to the centres before third phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Express Photos: Bhupendra Rana)

15 minutes into Modi's speech, people walks out in large numbers

Chowkidar (PM Modi) has taken away whatever we had given to you: Rahul Gandhi

"In five years, the chowkidar (PM Modi) has taken away whatever we had given to you," says Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Some experience electric current the moment I talk about dynasty, national security: PM Modi

Opposition worried as BJP ahead in trends of first two phases of Lok Sabha polls, said Modi.  He also took a dig at Congress that some experience electric current the moment he talks about dynasty, national security.

PM speaks in Dindori

Amethi EC officer declares Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid

Amethi returning officer declares Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid.

Addressing a poll rally in Patan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again mentioned about the Balakot airstrike and said that he had warned Pakistan of consequences if it did not return Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He said a “senior American official” had said India was “ready with 12 missiles”, and there would be a “qatal ki raat” (night of murder).

Addressing a poll rally here in Gujarati, Modi, while referring to the Balakot air strike, said: “The second day, Pakistan thought to experiment in order to please their people, so they flew their aircraft. But we immediately did a dhamaka and destroyed one of their aircraft… They trembled… Our pilot was caught, they thought they got something by chance. So they (Opposition) said what about our pilot’s life, they forgot about this major attack a day before… But in the afternoon we said at the press conference, Pakistan beware, if our pilot is harmed, then don’t tell the world what Modi did to you,” he said.

All the 26 constituencies of Gujarat are going to polls on Tuesday, for which Sunday was the last day of campaigning.

1 'Heat of political campaigning': Rahul regrets misquoting SC on Rafale order
2 Gujarat: EC’s inclusion efforts add 78,000 persons with disabilities to voters’ list
3 Gujarat: Amit Shah wraps up his debut contest with roadshow, his fourth so far