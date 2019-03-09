Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Karnatakahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-election-commission-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-bjp-congress-5617900/
Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Karnataka
Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.
Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday will address a public meeting in Karnataka’s Haveri town. ‘He will be addressing the public on issues like unemployment, corruption and Congress achievements,’ the party twitter handle informed.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. The prime minister will also lay foundation stones of two thermal power plants, the PMO informed on Friday.
“One of them is 1,320 MW super thermal power project at Khurja in district Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh…The second one is for the 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Buxar in Bihar,” it said.
In Buxar, Modi will also address a gathering, the statement said.
Alpesh Thakor: I will stay in Congress
Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Saturday denied reports that he was joining the BJP.
"I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress," Thakor was quoted as saying by ANI.
Will create fisheries ministry if Congress voted to power: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday assured a group of traditional fishermen in Goa that if his party was voted to power at the Centre this year, a separate Union ministry would be created for fisheries, news agency PTI reported.
Gandhi, who arrived in Goa on Friday, held series of meetings here on Saturday with the people dependent on mining, traditional fishermen, environmentalists opposing the recent amendment to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification and citizens opposing handling of coal in Vasco town.
Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Environment activists
Rahul Gandhi met with delegations of Environmental activists; Fishing industry representatives; Mine workers and Professionals in Goa earlier today, Congress party tweeted.
First-time voters could hold key to 282 seats in this Lok Sabha elections
This Lok Sabha election, the youth may hold the key in as many as 282 seats across 29 states, where there could be more first-time voters than their respective winning margins in 2014, an analysis of Election Commission (EC) data by The Indian Express has revealed. READ MORE
Top three poll issues will be jobs, jobs and jobs: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over alleged lack of job creation, saying the three main issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be jobs, jobs and jobs. READ MORE
The top three issues in the elections will be JOBS, JOBS and JOBS.
Kerala CPM announces its candidates for LS polls. The list includes 4 sitting MLA's and 5 MP's.
Will not support SP unless it clears stand on SC/ST quota in promotions: Bhim Army
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bhim Army Friday said its support to the SP-BSP alliance in UP was not unconditional. It said it would not support SP candidates until the party clears its stand on the reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). It also demanded an explanation from the party over its supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statement in Lok Sabha saying he wished another term for Narendra Modi. READ MORE
PM Modi to inaugrate extension of Delhi Metro's Blue Line
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. The prime minister will also lay foundation stones of two thermal power plants, the PMO informed on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday will address a public meeting in Karnataka’s Haveri town. "He will be addressing the public on issues like unemployment, corruption and Congress achievements,’' the party twitter handle informed.
We will be live today with Congress President @RahulGandhi from his public rally in Karnataka. He will be addressing the public on issues like unemployment, corruption & Congress achievements. Stay tuned:
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, addressed a rally in Odisha’s Koraput district. He said the Congress party will ensure the passage of the long-standing Women’s Reservation Bill if it is elected to power in the centre.
