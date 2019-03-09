Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Karnataka

Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday will address a public meeting in Karnataka’s Haveri town. ‘He will be addressing the public on issues like unemployment, corruption and Congress achievements,’ the party twitter handle informed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. The prime minister will also lay foundation stones of two thermal power plants, the PMO informed on Friday.

“One of them is 1,320 MW super thermal power project at Khurja in district Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh…The second one is for the 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Buxar in Bihar,” it said.

In Buxar, Modi will also address a gathering, the statement said.