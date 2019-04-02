Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha and Bihar; Congress releases manifesto today

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE Updates: With the General Election set to commence less than 10 days from now, the Congress on Tuesday will release its election manifesto, which is expected to focus on unemployment and the agrarian distress. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at the party’s Akbar Road headquarters in New Delhi.

Gandhi has said that the manifesto has been drafted following extensive nationwide consultations and will be a very “powerful” document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation. He also said the manifesto will address issues including jobs creation, agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission Monday found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark on Narendra Modi violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and will write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring it to his notice, The Indian Express has learnt. Singh courted controversy last week when he told reporters in Aligarh on March 23 that everyone wants Modi to win and that it’s necessary for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies today: 11 am – Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi dist., Odisha; 3.30 pm – Jamui, Bihar; 5.35 pm – Gaya, Bihar. Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to release party manifesto.