Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha and Bihar; Congress releases manifesto today
Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi has said the Congress' election manifesto has been drafted following extensive nationwide consultations and will be a very "powerful" document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation.
Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE Updates: With the General Election set to commence less than 10 days from now, the Congress on Tuesday will release its election manifesto, which is expected to focus on unemployment and the agrarian distress. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at the party’s Akbar Road headquarters in New Delhi.
Gandhi has said that the manifesto has been drafted following extensive nationwide consultations and will be a very “powerful” document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation. He also said the manifesto will address issues including jobs creation, agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission Monday found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark on Narendra Modi violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and will write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring it to his notice, The Indian Express has learnt. Singh courted controversy last week when he told reporters in Aligarh on March 23 that everyone wants Modi to win and that it’s necessary for the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies today: 11 am – Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi dist., Odisha; 3.30 pm – Jamui, Bihar; 5.35 pm – Gaya, Bihar. Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to release party manifesto.
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister has been found violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Election Commission, The Indian Express has learnt. The EC will write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring it to his notice.
Singh courted controversy last week when he told reporters in Aligarh on March 23 that everyone wants Modi to win and that it’s necessary for the country.
Arvind Kejriwal says Rahul Gandhi has refused to ally with AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had refused to forge an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Kejriwal said he had met Rahul Gandhi recently and the Congress chief had refused to “join hands with the AAP”. Asked about Congress' Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit's remarks that Kejriwal never approached her for an alliance, the CM said, “We have met Rahul Gandhi. Dikshit is not that important leader.”
PM Modi, Amit Shah attack Congress over 'Hindu terror' tag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah Monday accused the Congress of “committing the sin” of linking the Hindu religion with terrorism. "The Congress tried to stain crores of the country's people using the term 'Hindu terror'. Tell me, weren't you deeply hurt when you heard the term 'Hindu terror'? Is there a single incident in the history of thousands of years of Hindus engaging in terrorism?" Modi said in Wardha.
Amit Shah raked up the Samjhauta Express blast case to attack the Congress, saying the UPA government compromised with national security by allowing the real culprits in the case to go scot-free. "Rahul (Gandhi) Baba's party attempted to link the Hindu community with terrorism. It was a bid to defame Hindus across the world," Shah said in Odisha's Gajapati district.
Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki sena' remarks creates row
While taking a swipe at the Opposition during a public meeting on Sunday, Yogi had said, “Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullet or bomb. This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘Ji’ in Masood Azhar’s name to encourage terrorism.”
Congress, AAP complain to EC against NaMo TV
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party Monday reached out to the Election Commission to complain against a new channel dedicated to showing the rallies and speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called NaMo TV. The channel came up surreptitiously just weeks ahead of the general elections and does not have the government's permission to broadcast in the country. However, NaMo TV is already available on all major national DTH operators including Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel, Siti Network among others.
