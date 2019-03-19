Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi to steer Congress’ boat in UP, Rahul in Arunachal today

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday will launch the party’s campaign in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress UP (east) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will, meanwhile, continue her ‘boat-yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh. The three-day river journey, which marks the launch of the Congress campaign in UP, will take Priyanka to Varanasi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

On day two of her yatra, Priyanka is expected to visit Vindhyachal Temple, Kantit Sharif Mazar, Sindhora Ghat and Chunar Pontoon Bridge. On Monday, 47-year-old leader, took jibes at Modi’s “Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign“, claiming that “Chowkidars are for the rich and not the farmers”. The entourage stopped at four ghats in Prayagraj before ending day one at Sitamamarhi, another religious destination, where she was greeted with religious chantings.

The Election Commission will also today meet representatives of social media firms to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of the polls. Click for more election news

Meanwhile, Congress is still trying to chalk out the seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar and West Bengal. At stake in these two states are 82 Lok Sabha seats, crucial for the Opposition bid to upstage the BJP from power.