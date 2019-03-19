Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi to steer Congress’ boat in UP, Rahul in Arunachal todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-congress-bjp-rahul-gandhi-priyanka-narendra-modi-5633172/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi to steer Congress’ boat in UP, Rahul in Arunachal today
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Congress is still trying to chalk out the seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar and West Bengal. At stake in these two states are 82 Lok Sabha seats, crucial for the Opposition bid to upstage the BJP from power
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday will launch the party’s campaign in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress UP (east) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will, meanwhile, continue her ‘boat-yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh. The three-day river journey, which marks the launch of the Congress campaign in UP, will take Priyanka to Varanasi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.
On day two of her yatra, Priyanka is expected to visit Vindhyachal Temple, Kantit Sharif Mazar, Sindhora Ghat and Chunar Pontoon Bridge. On Monday, 47-year-old leader, took jibes at Modi’s “Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign“, claiming that “Chowkidars are for the rich and not the farmers”. The entourage stopped at four ghats in Prayagraj before ending day one at Sitamamarhi, another religious destination, where she was greeted with religious chantings.
The Election Commission will also today meet representatives of social media firms to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of the polls. Click for more election news
Meanwhile, Congress is still trying to chalk out the seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar and West Bengal. At stake in these two states are 82 Lok Sabha seats, crucial for the Opposition bid to upstage the BJP from power.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead Congress' campaign in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
AAP-Congress alliance on cards in Delhi? Rahul to take decision, says party
The "will they or won't they"continue in Delhi as Congress and AAP are yet to take a final call on forming an alliance in the Capital. While leaders from both the parties had announced that no coalition will take place, the talks are still on.
“If the high command decides to go for an alliance, we will automatically accept it,” Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit told The Indian Express. An internal survey was recently conducted via the party’s Shakti app to seek the opinion of 52,000 Delhi Congress workers on an alliance. The results of the survey have been passed on to Rahul.
When contacted, P C Chacko, AICC general secretary, told The Indian Express: “The 14 district committee presidents and four former presidents of the Delhi Congress unit are in favour of having an alliance with AAP. Sheila ji and some leaders are not in support of the idea. I have passed on the opinions of all of them to Rahul ji and requested him to come up with a decision which is favourable for the party.” He also added that defeating BJP is the main purpose of the party. Read more
Congress left UP as a 'bimaru' state.
"The previous governments left us with a state where people were battling poverty, the youth was involved in crime. Congress made the state a 'bimaru' state. There were a lot of scams under SP and BSP governments. Farmer suicides were high when the BJP government took over.," Yogi Adityanath said.
Two years of govt in UP, Yogi Adityanath presents report card
Marking the completion of two-years of governance in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing the media. Submitting the two-year report card of Uttar Pradesh govt, Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance.
PM Modi welcomes new Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes new Goa chief minister and hopes that Pramod Sawant will fulfill the dreams of Goans. "Best wishes to Dr. Pramod Sawant and his team as they begin their journey towards fulfilling the dreams of the people of Goa. I am sure they will build on the work done in the last few years and boost Goa’s growth trajectory," he wrote on Twitter
BJP's Pramod Sawant is Manohar Parrikar's successor, sworn in as Goa CM
The political tussle that started in Goa with Manohar Parrikar's failing health, ended late Monday night after BJP's Pramod Sawant was sworn-in as the chief minister. Hours after Parrikar, who passed away on Sunday, was cremated, Sawant was handed over the state's charge. The negotiations which were ending in a deadlock were resolved after BJP chief Amit Shah stepped in. As a part of the deal, leaders of two key allies, Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s Sudin Dhavalikar, were offered posts of Deputy Chief Ministers.
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission will also meet social media firms today. Follow this space as we track the latest developments in the race to power in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sought votes in the 2014 elections to serve as “chowkidar” (watchman) of the country, is now making chowkidars of the whole of India after “he has been caught stealing”.
Speaking at a rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, he said, “The chowkidar has been caught stealing and as soon as he is caught stealing, the chowkidar says the whole of India are chowkidars. Before he was caught, the whole of India were not chowkidars and only Modi was chowkidar.” Rahul was referring to BJP leaders and supporters designating themselves as chowkidars on social media.
Priyanka, meanwhile, asked the people to “wake-up and become aware” of their rights, and that neither the government nor the country is anyone’s “jageer” (fiefdom) and hence no one should be made to beg for their rights. Without taking Modi’s name, she asked whether the promises made by one, who has the government in the country and talked of providing jobs and giving Rs 15 lakh to each account, have been fulfilled.
Before starting her 'boat-yatra' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote an open letter to the people of the state saying that she would take the help of “Gangaji” (Ganga River) to reach their doorsteps and establish “saccha samvaad” (truthful dialogue) to bring “political change”.
Referring to the Ganga River as the symbol of “Sacchayi” (truth) and “Sammanata” (equality) and also symbol of our “Ganga-Jamuni culture”, Priyanka said she was taking the river’s help to reach to the people.
