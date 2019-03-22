Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar grand alliance likely to announce seat-sharing today

Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar grand alliance likely to announce seat-sharing todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-congress-bjp-rahul-gandhi-bihar-alliance-5637606/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 live updates: As the day progresses, we'll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and some analysis of the events.
As election campaigning gathers momentum with less than three weeks to go before the first phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaders pan India are canvassing their constituencies and raising the poll pitch. As the day progresses, we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and some analysis of the events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
To start off, the Congress has scheduled a press conference at 1 pm this afternoon at its party headquarters in New Delhi. Party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the briefing. Second, we’re keeping an eye out on the BJP, which announced its first list of candidates for the polls last evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, while party chief Amit Shah will stand from Gandhinagar in Gujarat — which is currently held by party veteran L K Advani.
We’re also tracking news from Bihar, where the grand alliance, comprising opposition parties, is expected to announce details of their seat-sharing agreement following hectic negotiations.
2019 Lok Sabha polls | BJP pokes fun at Congress after it postpones press conference
BJP seems to be having a little fun this morning after the Congress rescheduled a "special" press conference. While it was initially to take place at 10.30 am, the party has postponed it to 1 pm. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the briefing. Here's how the BJP reacted.
It seems Rahul Gandhi can’t wake up in the morning. Anyway, it’s better not to spread lies in the morning :) https://t.co/5sn9eMnFRj
The BJP Thursday released its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party has changed candidates in six constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, two in Maharashtra, four in Assam, one each in Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, while party president Amit Shah will stand from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. This seat has been won by party veteran LK Advani six times in the past; it signals Shah's ambition in national politics and the end of Advani's electoral career.
Smriti Irani has been fielded from Amethi, and will contest against Rahul Gandhi — Gandhi had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by 1,07,903 votes.
In Maharashtra, of the 16 candidates in the BJP's first list, 14 sitting MPs have been re-nominated. In Ahmednagar, sitting MP Dilip Gandhi has been replaced by Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Congress Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. In Latur, sitting MP Sunil Gaikwad has been dropped in favour of Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare.
