Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar grand alliance likely to announce seat-sharing today

As election campaigning gathers momentum with less than three weeks to go before the first phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaders pan India are canvassing their constituencies and raising the poll pitch. As the day progresses, we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and some analysis of the events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

To start off, the Congress has scheduled a press conference at 1 pm this afternoon at its party headquarters in New Delhi. Party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the briefing. Second, we’re keeping an eye out on the BJP, which announced its first list of candidates for the polls last evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, while party chief Amit Shah will stand from Gandhinagar in Gujarat — which is currently held by party veteran L K Advani.

We’re also tracking news from Bihar, where the grand alliance, comprising opposition parties, is expected to announce details of their seat-sharing agreement following hectic negotiations.