Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chattisgarh and Odisha Friday as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The leader will interact with health professionals in Raipur at 10 am and will hold a public meeting at Sarsara Public Meeting ground in Bargah district of Odisha at around noon.

On Thursday, the Congress president addressed an election rally in Kerala where he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a Prime Minister’s job is not to tell the nation his mann ki baat but to listen to the mann ki baat of every citizen. Addressing a rally in Kozhikode, Rahul said, “I stand in front of the press every week to listen to their questions. And what does our Prime Minister do every week? He tells the country what he thinks… like a man who stands in front of the sea every morning and tells the ocean what he thinks. This man does not care about the ocean. Can you imagine the arrogance of such a person?” Earlier in the day, Gandhi interacted with fishermen at the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar and said the most important thing is giving voice to the people.

Meanwhile, with less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha polls, and just two months after the BSP announced a seat-sharing tie-up with the SP in UP, at least 15 prominent leaders of the Mayawati-led party has switched to the BJP, including 11 who have contested on its symbol in state and general elections. Also, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined BJP on Thursday in the presence of Ravi Shankar Prasad.