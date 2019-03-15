Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-congress-bjp-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-rallies-campaign-chhattisgarh-odisha-5627444/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha today
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi said, "A Prime Minister’s job is not to tell the nation his mann ki baat but to listen to the mann ki baat of every citizen."
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chattisgarh and Odisha Friday as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The leader will interact with health professionals in Raipur at 10 am and will hold a public meeting at Sarsara Public Meeting ground in Bargah district of Odisha at around noon.
On Thursday, the Congress president addressed an election rally in Kerala where he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a Prime Minister’s job is not to tell the nation his mann ki baat but to listen to the mann ki baat of every citizen. Addressing a rally in Kozhikode, Rahul said, “I stand in front of the press every week to listen to their questions. And what does our Prime Minister do every week? He tells the country what he thinks… like a man who stands in front of the sea every morning and tells the ocean what he thinks. This man does not care about the ocean. Can you imagine the arrogance of such a person?” Earlier in the day, Gandhi interacted with fishermen at the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar and said the most important thing is giving voice to the people.
West Bengal: Three Congress MLAs resign, to contest LS polls on TMC tickets
Three Congress MLAs who joined the Trinamool Congress last year tendered their resignations to the Assembly Speaker on Thursday as they are planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls on TMC tickets. Abu Taher Khan, Kanaia Lal Agarwal and Apurba Sarkar had earlier not resigned as Congress legislators, despite being expelled by the party. Read More
New irritant in Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot ties: ticket for CM’s son
As the Congress prepares its candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is hoping for political launch of his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, currently a state unit general secretary. Vaibhav’s name is being quietly pushed from multiple Lok Sabha seats, in a bid to imply his popularity. These include Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, which has a good number of Gujjar, Mali and minority votes; Jodhpur, Gehlot’s home turf, where he is an MLA from Sardarpura; and a third place visited by Gehlot over the weekend, Jalore. Read More
Supreme Court hears plea today by 21 parties seeking VVPAT verification of 50% votes
The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by leaders of 21 political parties seeking a direction to the Election Commission to randomly verify at least 50 per cent votes using voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) in the upcoming elections. The matter has been listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Read More
Decision 2019: 15 BSP leaders cross over, BJP chipping away at UP alliance
With less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha polls, and just two months after the BSP announced a seat-sharing tie-up with the SP in UP, at least 15 prominent leaders of the Mayawati-led party has switched to the BJP, including 11 who have contested on its symbol in state and general elections.
Across the state, which goes to polls in seven phases starting April 11, 28 leaders from different Opposition parties, also including the SP, RLD and Congress, have joined the BJP over the last month. But BSP leaders form a clear majority in that group, with at least one admitting that his move was aimed at securing a ticket from his constituency. Read More
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: ‘Modi tells country what he thinks, Congress wants to listen to the people’
Kickstarting the Congress campaign in Kerala, party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a Prime Minister’s job is not to tell the nation his mann ki baat but to listen to the mann ki baat of every citizen. Read More
Welcome to the live blog. After campaigning in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to visit Chhattisgarh and Odisha today. Follow this space to track the campaign of major political parties in the race of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi said his party does not want to impose anything on India. “Congress wants to listen to the people. Congress is the instrument of listening to the people of India… India is like an ocean, we want to listen to the ocean, understand it and work with it. On the other side, there is the BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi. They want to tell everyone in the country that their ideology is truth.”
In Chennai on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi reiterated Congress' support to the long-standing issue of Women’s Reservation Bill. He also said the UPA will reserve 33 per cent seats for women in central government jobs if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Not just in Parliament and state legislatures, Congress will reserve 33 per cent of all posts and vacancies for women in central govt, central govt organisations and CPSUs. We also want to increase the expenditure on education (in the budget) and are discussing with the manifesto committee to make it 6 per cent.”
Meanwhile, the wait of the Congress candidates for tickets for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab just got longer with party postponing the Central Election Committee (CEC) meet for the state where the elections are to be held in the last phase on May 19. The meeting was earlier scheduled for March 16. Now, the party will not hold the meeting before mid-April, Congress general secretary incharge Asha Kumari told the Indian Express. “We will need central leadership for the meeting. For now it has been put on hold,” she said.
Rahul Gandhi will interact with health professionals in Raipur
Welcome to the live blog. After campaigning in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to visit Chhattisgarh and Odisha today. Follow this space to track the campaign of major political parties in the race of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.