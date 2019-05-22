LIVE streaming election results: How to watch results of Lok Sabha polls 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 results will keep the newsrooms abuzz as the final results on May 23 will decide who will take on the reigns of the country for the next five years. Although the Sunday exit polls have predicted a return of the BJP dispensation, only the final counting on May 23 will present a clear picture. Meanwhile, Opposition parties have already lined up to explore the possibility of post-poll alliance in case the BJP falls short of the majority mark.

Advertising

Various Hindi, English and regional TV channels will do LIVE streaming of election results as counting of votes will take place on Thursday. You can follow the Live TV links of channels like NDTV, India Today, DD News, Zee News, ABP News and CNN News 18. You have to simply type the name of one of these TV channels in Google search and then click on the LIVE TV option on the respective news site. Almost all TV channels have a LIVE streaming option.

Not only this, but these news channels also have a social media presence and dedicated YouTube channels where one can go. You can also follow the Twitter and Facebook pages of these news channels for keeping up to date with the poll results. Notably, almost all the TV News channels covered the exit polls on Sunday (May 19), the day of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Results, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates, exit polls

Spread across seven phases, Lok Sabha elections 2019 began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23 and the results will be declared the same day. While trends should begin emerging by noon, a clear picture will only be available late afternoon. The final official result will be declared by the Election Commission either late at night or on May 24 morning.