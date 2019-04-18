Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Gujarat today

As the second phase of voting for 95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and one Union Territory began today, campaigning will continue uninterrupted with the next phase just days away.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala today while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Also, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address three rallies in West Bengal and BJP party president Amit Shah will address public meetings in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
In the second phase, several prominent faces are in the fray including Union cabinet ministers, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja, and Kanimozhi, Congress veterans Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP’s Hema Malini and Tejaswi Surya.
The Election Commission canceled voting in Vellore citing abuse of money power, also polls in East Tripura constituency has also been deferred from April 18 to April 23 owing security concerns.
Odisha: Chopper search delays PM Modi’s departure, EC suspends IAS officer
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a high-ranking poll observer deputed to Odisha on charges of “dereliction of duty” with regard to “SPG protectees” — in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to officials, Mohsin in the capacity of General Observer attempted to check the helicopter that brought the Prime Minister. According to the ECI order, Mohsin’s suspension order was issued after reports from the Chief Electoral Officer (Odisha), District Election Officer (Sambalpur) and DIG (Sambalpur).
Meanwhile, a separate video showing a flying squad inspection of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter in Rourkela on Tuesday has gone viral. The Chief Minister is shown sitting calmly as the cabin of the helicopter is subjected to a thorough examination.
