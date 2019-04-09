Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray to share stage in Maharashtrahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-news-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-bjp-congress-rallies-telangana-5666152/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray to share stage in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India LIVE News Updates: Barring Nizamabad and few places in Telangana, campaigning by political parties for the first phase of April 11 Lok Sabha polls will come to an end by 5 pm Tuesday.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Assam’s Hailakandi and Bihar’s Gaya district. Party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to hold a road-show from Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi.
Meanwhile, barring Nizamabad and few places in Telangana, campaigning by political parties for the first phase of April 11 Lok Sabha polls will come to an end by 5 pm Tuesday. Campaigning in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates are in the fray, will end at 6 pm and in 13 extremists-affected assembly seats covering five districts will end at 4 pm on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said.
Live Blog
KCR's son to address election rally in Nalgonda today
telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao will hold an election rally in Telangana's Nalgonda around 11 am.
BJP manifesto arrogant, voice of an isolated man: Rahul Gandhi
A day after BJP released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it “short-sighted and arrogant.” Taking it to Twitter, Gandhi said, “the manifesto was created in a closed room.” Meanwhile, hailing his own party’s manifesto, he tweeted: “The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. READ MORE
Haathi, cycle or handpump? Gathbandhan workers address confusion over symbol
Between speeches and brainstorming sessions at the gathbandhan election office in Muzaffarnagar, a Samajwadi Party leader addresses a batch of women, the fourth for the day. The leader delivers the same, short five-minute speech focussing solely on one issue: the election symbol. In his speech, Israr Alvi, the SP district president of the minorities cell, says: “Please remember. The candidate here is Ajit Singh of the RLD. To vote for him, you must press the handpump button (RLD’s symbol). Think like this, the handpump gives water and that water will wash away the BJP. There will be no haathi (BSP’s symbol) or cycle (SP’s symbol). Please remember.” READ MORE
Campaigning to end in Telangana at 5 pm today
Barring Nizamabad and few places in Telangana, campaigning by political parties for the first phase of April 11 Lok Sabha polls will come to an end by 5 pm Tuesday. Campaigning in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates are in the fray, will end at 6 pm and in 13 extremists-affected assembly seats covering five districts will end at 4 pm on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told a press conference Monday.
There will be prohibition on transmission of unauthorised bulk SMSs during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of the election, he said. He also said there would be ban on sale of liquor till the polls are over.
"No person holds or attends, joins or addresses any public meeting or procession in connection with elections and displays to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus is banned from the prescribed time," the CEO said.
Decision 2019: Opposition arithmetic weighs heavy on BJP in western UP
The BJP is clearly nervous as eight constituencies in western UP, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar go to the polls Thursday. There is a lot riding on the outcome. Three Central ministers, General V K Singh, Mahesh Sharma and Satyapal Singh, and one former minister, Sanjeev Balyan, are fighting to retain their seats. Farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh and his grandson Jayant Chaudhary are battling equally fiercely to keep alive the legacy of the family’s leadership of the Jats. Read More
'Uddhav this time has no option than to praise the PM'
Sena leaders say the sight of Uddhav sharing stage with Modi will be difficult for them to digest after his repeated verbal assaults. They, however, concede that Uddhav this time has no option than to praise the PM as he would be addressing the rally before the latter does. Both Uddhav and Modi are also likely to target NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his family as they have been doing all through the rallies in Maharashtra.
A handshake or a bear hug? Modi, Uddhav to come up close today
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who has been unsparing in his criticism of NDA government at the Centre, is likely to “lavish praise” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been his primary target in the last three-four years, at a rally in Latur on Tuesday. The rally assumes a lot of significance for both saffron parties as their rank and file continue to spar in almost all constituencies in Maharashtra. READ MORE
PM Modi's rallies today
PM Shri @narendramodi will address mega rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Watch LIVE
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Assam and Bihar. Follow to get the latest updates.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: On Saturday, Modi addressed a rally in Nanded, where state Congress president andformer chief minister Ashok Chavan is contesting against BJP’s Pratap Chikhalikar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders including Rajnath Singh Monday released the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Calling them “75 promises for India@75,” the party said the “Sankalp Patra” reflected “people’s Mann Ki Baat.” Few of the promises made by the party include – abrogation of Article 370, annulling Article 35A, passing Citizenship Amendment Bill, forming Triple Talaq law, doubling farmers’ income by 2022, Housing for all by 2022 and doubling the length of National Highways by 2022.
While some parties like the Shiv Sena welcomed the BJP manifesto, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, NCP President Sharad Pawar and BSP chief Mayawaticriticised it. The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) released its manifesto Monday afternoon, promising reservation for SC’s, ST’s and OBC’s.
