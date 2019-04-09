Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray to share stage in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Tuesday. In Maharashtra’s Latur, Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally for the first time after the tie-up of their parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Assam’s Hailakandi and Bihar’s Gaya district. Party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to hold a road-show from Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi.

Meanwhile, barring Nizamabad and few places in Telangana, campaigning by political parties for the first phase of April 11 Lok Sabha polls will come to an end by 5 pm Tuesday. Campaigning in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates are in the fray, will end at 6 pm and in 13 extremists-affected assembly seats covering five districts will end at 4 pm on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said.