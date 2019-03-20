Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress will never compromise on culture of Northeast, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday will be in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, she faced cries of “Har Har Modi” in Mirzapur district, which is around 75 km from Varanasi.
There, she visited the famous Vindhyavasini Maa temple in Vindhyachal, where she was heckled by devotees waiting for her to finish her visit so that they could offer prayers.
Priyanka also took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She said, “There is an expiry date to your statement about 70 years. You have been in government for the past five years. What have you done in five years?”
Her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Manipur today to address a public rally in Imphal. He will also engage in a Dialogue for Democracy with students of Manipur state film and development society.
Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after its Central Election Committee (CEC) met for the second time yesterday to finalise names. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP, which is part of the ruling coalition, received a jolt after several party members quit and joined its partner National People’s Party (NPP) late on Tuesday.
If Congress comes to power, Citizen amendment bill will never be a law: Rahul Gandhi
We will ensure that Citizen amendment bill will never be a law because that is an encroachment on the culture and history of Northeast. Urging the youngsters of Manipur, Rahul Gndhi said, "you can help us clean the political system"
Congress will tackle the unemployment in the North East: Rahul Gandhi
When asked about Congress'vision for Northeast, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "beyond anything, the Congress will value the culture and language of the Manipuri people and states in Northeast. It will not impose anything on the way of living for northeast because nothing ui is more valuable than that."
Secondly, he said, Congress will tackle the unemployment in the North East and it will increase significant spending on the same. Congress will also open the Indian Banking system for the Entrepreneurs of North East.
Tremendous damage has been done to northeast: Rahul Gandhi
Taking a dig on the BJP-led government, Gandhi said, "tremendous damage has been done to the northeast as they have taken away the special state." He said, the central government has been attacking each and every institution wiping out the statistical development.
Today, the only qualification needed to become a VC is to be an RSS member
BJP is scared of human relations and other cultures. Congress is not scared celebrating cultures across the nation and we don't harass people for belonging to other culture.
Taking a reference to the appointment of Vice Chancellor or Makhan Lal College in Madhya Pradesh, he said today the only qualification needed to become a VC is to become an RSS member.
Central govt has not spent enough on education: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with students in Imphal. He says the central education is not spending enough on education and which is why education is becoming expensive.
When asked about law and order concerns in Manipur, Gandhi said, the military should not be allowed to arrest anybody. Law and order should be followed across the country.