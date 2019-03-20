Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress will never compromise on culture of Northeast, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday will be in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, she faced cries of “Har Har Modi” in Mirzapur district, which is around 75 km from Varanasi.

There, she visited the famous Vindhyavasini Maa temple in Vindhyachal, where she was heckled by devotees waiting for her to finish her visit so that they could offer prayers.

Priyanka also took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She said, “There is an expiry date to your statement about 70 years. You have been in government for the past five years. What have you done in five years?”

Her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Manipur today to address a public rally in Imphal. He will also engage in a Dialogue for Democracy with students of Manipur state film and development society.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after its Central Election Committee (CEC) met for the second time yesterday to finalise names. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP, which is part of the ruling coalition, received a jolt after several party members quit and joined its partner National People’s Party (NPP) late on Tuesday.