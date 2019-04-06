Advaniji our father figure, maintain decorum in speech: Sushma tells Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for saying veteran BJP leader LK Advani was kicked-off the stage. Gandhi, who was addressing a packed ground with college students in Pune, said that the seniormost leader was insulted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Swaraj replied to Gandhi’s comments today, saying that the BJP treats LK Advani like a father figure. Swaraj took to Twitter to express displeasure with the Congress president’s statements.

“Rahulji – Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech,” she tweeted.

राहुल जी – अडवाणी जी हमारे पिता तुल्य हैं. आपके बयान ने हमें बहुत आहत किया है. कृपया भाषा की मर्यादा रखने की कोशिश करें. #Advaniji

Rahulji – Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech. #Advaniji — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi said Advani was PM Modi’s “guru” and questioned whether “insulting” and disrespecting their teacher was a part of the Hindu culture.

Rahul, at a gathering at Chanda Club Ground in Chandrapur town, said, “Gurus are given a lot of importance in Hinduism. And Advaniji is Modiji’s guru. A disciple never folds hands in front of the guru. Advaniji was kicked off the stage (Joote maar ke Advaniji ko utara stage se). Then they speak of Hindu religion. Where is it written in religious teachings to beat people, to indulge in violence? Nowhere.”

Rahul was campaigning for party candidate Suresh Dhanorkar, who is contesting against Minister of State for Home Affairs and three-time MP Hansraj Ahir.

Terming the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a fight between different ideologies, Rahul took a jibe at the ruling BJP and said that the party was full of “hatred, anger and division”.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are all set to begin from April 11 and continue till May 19. The counting is on May 23.