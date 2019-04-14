Decision 2019: Kirit Somaiya submits complaint over ‘doctored’ video, says opposition trying to mislead voters

BJP MP from Mumbai North East Kirit Somaiya has submitted a complaint to the cyber branch of Mumbai Police and the election commission after an allegedly doctored video went viral in the constituency. According to the complaint, in the video, Somaiya’s comments have been doctored to make it look like he is favouring NCP candidate from the constituency, Sanjay Dina Patil.

In the constituency, Patil is known as ‘bhau’ (brother). After the BJP replaced Somaiya with Manoj Kotak as its candidate from the Northeast seat, the latter had met Somaiya. Following the meeting, Somaiya reportedly said in a video that “Manoj ha maza lahan bhau aahe aani maza bhau maza peksha jasta kam karnar aahe (Manoj is my younger brother and he will work harder for this constituency).”

The video was allegedly doctored and circulated, in which Somaiya purportedly says that “bhau maza peksha jasta kam karnar aahe (Bhau will work harder than I did)”, making it appear that a disgruntled Somaiya is rooting for Patil instead of Kotak.

Somaiya said, “I have submitted an application at cyber cell’s BKC office and also to the returning officer at the election commission office. I feel this is a forgery by the opposition to mislead voters.”

In the application, Somaiya has blamed Patil for editing and circulating the video on social media.