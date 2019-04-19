Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Modi of levelling ‘false’ charges

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the LDF government in Kerala over various issues, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday accused him of making “false” charges against the state and said such remarks were “unbecoming” of his position.

Countering Modi’s charge that cases would be registered in Kerala if anyone utters God’s name, Vijayan challenged the Prime Minister to point out any single such case.

“It is unfortunate that such an untruthful and concocted campaign has been unleashed by the Prime Minister. Such charges, which had no connection with the truth, is unbecoming of his position,” he said in an article released to media.

The cases registered in the state in connection with the Sabarimala agitation were not for uttering the name of the God, but to unleash violence, he said.

In the detailed article, the CPI(M) veteran also rejected Modi’s charges that devotees were not allowed to follow their rituals and poojas in the southern state.

Referring to the allegations made by the Prime Minister against him in connection with the Lavalin case, Vijayan said his statement was a challenge to the rule of law as he was acquitted by the court in the case.

“The Prime Minister’s allegation that the state government is responsible for the August flood is contradictory to facts. His politics is behind such allegations,” Vijayan said alleging that the BJP government at the Centre had allotted only nominal financial aid to Kerala to overcome the deluge.

While speaking at poll rally here Thursday, Modi had lashed out at the LDF government and said the Communists have problems with regard to “our rituals”.

“They do not like poojas and rituals. We know that. They cannot crush our faith. Today, people here cannot even utter the name of their God, false cases are registered against them and they are hit with lathis,” Modi had said.

Attacking Vijayan and his Left frot government, Modi alleged it was drowned in corruption.

“Even the Chief Minister is facing allegations on Lavlin (corruption case) matter. Other ministers are also facing corruption charges. They are even trying to loot money that came for the rehabilitation of flood victims,” Modi charged.

He had also alleged that the devastating floods in Kerala last year was due to lapses of the government, rather than a natural calamity.