Probe into Jayalalithaa’s death definite after DMK forms govt: MK Stalin

Exuding confidence that the DMK would form the government in Tamil Nadu after the poll results are out, party president M K Stalin Sunday said the first thing the government would do was order an inquiry into the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Seeking votes for party candidate Pongalur N Palanisamy in Sulur constituency here, Stalin said many women belonging to the AIADMK have been requesting him to order the inquiry and punish the guilty.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu had already sealed the fate of the ‘authoritarian’ rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18 when the Lok Sabha polls were held.

Similarly, voters would give a good mandate in the by-polls — 18 seats already held and four more to be held on May 19 — leading to the ouster of the AIADMK government, Stalin said.

Coming down heavily on the Modi-led government at the Centre, Stalin said it had given false promises like bringing black money back and providing two crore jobs per year.

He said all sections of the people had suffered from the demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) and termed the Tamil Nadu government as a puppet of Modi and chief minister K Palaniswami as a slave, who has to be removed for the welfare of the state.