Companies must declare leave on voting day: IT workers

The trade union of IT employees in the state, Forum for IT Employees (FITE), has asked IT companies to declare a holiday on election day so that its employees are free on the day to cast their votes.

Pavanjit Mane, state president of FITE, said they had taken up the matter with the office of the additional labour commissioner to ensure companies declared a holiday on April 23 and 29 to allow their employees to cast their votes.

Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Pune district will be voting in two phases. While Pune and Baramati will go to vote on April 23, Shirur and Maval will vote on April 29.

According to the law, employers are mandated to ensure that their employees are allowed to cast their vote. Mostly, employees get three to four hours of leave to vote and come to work while a handful of companies declare a holiday.

In their letter, FITE stated that the Representation of the People’s Act mandates a paid holiday on election day. But most employees are asked to resume work after casting their vote. “We have urged the labour commissioner to ensure that a full day’s leave is granted for the polling days,” Mane said.

“When we circulated the queries in various WhatsApp groups, more than 50 per cent employees said their companies had not provided any clarity on the matter,” he said.

Bigger companies, Mane said, had already declared a holiday for both days, but smaller companies were yet to do so.

The union has also reached out to the management of these companies and asked them to declare a holiday on election days.